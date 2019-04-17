Ivanka Trump Says She Turned Down World Bank Job, Is ‘Happy’ With Current Work

President Donald Trump’s senior advisor, Ivanka Trump, told the Associated Press that she turned down the World Bank job, suggesting that she is happy with her current role in the White House. She was interviewed during her trip to Africa, which was intended to promote the Women’s Global Development and Prosperity (W-GDP) initiative. Said initiative is designed to encourage women’s employment in developing countries.

Ivanka said that her father presented the job opportunity to her as “a question,” and she responded by telling him that she was “happy with the work” she’s doing. The senior advisor also aided the selection process for the job. According to Ivanka, David Malpass — the successful applicant — will do an “incredible job.”

When Ivanka was pressed about other top jobs that her father approached her about, she said that she’d “keep that between” them. She also said that she isn’t planning to run for office in the future — a possibility that people have been both supportive and critical of, as The Inquisitr reported.

In the same Alternative Press interview, Ivanka said that her trip, along with first lady Melania Trump’s, proves the Trump administration’s “commitment to Africa.” She also added that she hopes her father will visit, per The Squamish Chief.

“I’ve been deeply, deeply inspired by my trip here. And I think he will be as well.”

Ivanka Trump: I declined World Bank job because I’m "happy" with role in admin https://t.co/UdUSZXpGk8 pic.twitter.com/GjSLpLpdXv — Talking Points Memo (@TPM) April 17, 2019

As TIME magazine reports, Ivanka claims that she’s not worried about the contents of the Mueller report, which the Justice Department is expected to reveal on Thursday.

“I knew that there was no collusion. I knew that there was no obstruction and this was affirmed in the Mueller report and Attorney General Barr’s subsequent summary.”

The 400-page report — which is the result of search warrants, indictments, and more than 2,300 subpoenas — will censor “sensitive information” using a color code, per The Inquisitr.

Loading...

Ivanka said that she stands by her previous statement that President Trump was not involved in giving security clearances to her or her husband, Jared Kushner.

“I have no evidence to the contrary.”

Former New York Congresswoman Nan Hayworth said that she’s a “big fan of Ivanka Trump” during a Fox News appearance in which she discussed her potential for president with host Ed Henry and co-panelist and Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov.