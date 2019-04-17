Vogue Williams Shows Serious Skin In The Skimpiest Leopard-Print Bikini

Vogue Williams sure knows how to turn heads.

The Irish model is known for filling her Instagram stories with her journey through fitness as well as healthy living and oftentimes, she also sneaks a bikini shot in there every once and a while. Earlier today, the blonde-haired beauty filled her Instagram stories with a few videos, including a bikini-clad one.

In one of the first videos in the set, Williams shows off her body in a black sports bra and a pair of black leggings as she does pull-ups on a pull-up bar. The next video shows Vogue engaging in another exercise before the DJ does a little bit of a fashion show for her fans.

In one of the sexier videos in the set, the 33-year-old shows off her incredible figure in a tiny white bikini with a silver leopard pattern. The sexy little snippet gives fans an up-close and personal view of her toned abs and sculpted legs. In the video, she explains that the bikini is reversible, and she also shares that she received it from a pal. After that, she tries on a number of other outfits that she just received, including a white beach dress and another sexy one-piece swimsuit with cutouts on the side.

As mentioned before, this is not the first time that Williams has shown off her gorgeous figure to fans. A few weeks ago, Vogue posted a photo of herself in a sexy black bikini that she nearly spills out of. The stunner’s long legs are also on display in the photo, and she looks gorgeous with her hair up in a high bun as well as a pink headband, a pair of glasses, and some hoop earrings.

Over the suit, Williams sports a zebra-patterned kimono and poses in a gorgeous field of pink flowers. It comes as no shock that the post earned Williams a ton of attention with over 7,000 likes as well as 40-plus comments, with most followers taking to the post to let Williams know how incredible she looks.

“You look fabulous,” one follower gushed.

“You look stunning.”

“I watched your programme about trail [sic] by social media yesterday and found it really thought-provoking. Great work, thank you,” another commented.

And just last year, Williams took to her Instagram account to let her followers know that she was launching her own line of fake tan.

“Launching my own tan is something I have always wanted to do. There are so many on the market but I have yet to find one that I’m 100% happy with, so why not create my own,” she told fans.

Seems like Vogue is a really savvy businesswoman.