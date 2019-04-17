‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Bill May Propose To Katie

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that a proposal may be in the works. It seems as if Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) may want to make Katie Logan (Heather Tom) his wife again. With any luck, the third time may be the charm.

Bill and Katie are not even officially dating yet, but it appears as if another wedding may be on its way. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per The TV Watercooler, tease that Bill will make Katie an offer. During the week of April 22, he will tell Katie that he wants to reunite their family, and Katie holds the key to making his family whole again. The spoiler appears to allude to a possible marriage proposal.

Coupled with Bill’s offer to Katie is a very interesting casting spoiler for next week. The Inquisitr reports that a mysterious jeweler, one played by Robert Michael Lee, will appear on The Bold and the Beautiful on Friday, April 26. Why would a jeweler make an appearance during the week that Bill makes an offer to Katie?

One possibility is that the jeweler could have some work with Quinn. However, Quinn’s jewelry designs do not form part of any storyline at the moment. Another, perhaps more likely possibility is that Bill may summon the artisan with the intention of getting a wedding ring made. He cannot ask Quinn to design a ring for Katie, and he will need to source a ring from an outsider. Perhaps Will (Finnegan George) may help his father choose a design. After all, Will was instrumental in their new romance.

The Bold and the Beautiful fans will remember that Will set his parents up on “accidental” dates. When they found out that he had been their secret Cupid, he confessed that he wanted them to be a family again. At the time, Katie and Bill told him that he could not force people to be together. But it seems as if Bill may have had a change of heart.

Bill vowed to put his family back together after nearly losing his life last year. He wants to win back the trust of his older sons, and be able to provide a stable family for his youngest. Dollar Bill may think that marrying Will’s mother might be the right thing to do, but will Katie agree?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.