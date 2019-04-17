Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Shows Off Growing Baby Bump By Rocking Colorful Bikini

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is anxiously awaiting the arrival of her third baby — a little boy — with husband Jionni LaValle, and her growing baby bump has made another appearance on Instagram! Polizzi shared the adorable update with her 12.3 million followers and showed off a little skin while cradling growing stomach.

In the duo of photos, Polizzi modeled two bikinis from her fashion collection, The Snooki Shop, appropriately named “Snookinis.” The first swimsuit, a black and white mixed pattern number, sat high on her baby bump and featured a sports bra-like top with laces that tied up her most delicate assets. The high-waisted bottoms looked almost like a mermaid’s fin and had strings to tie around the waist.

The second photo showed the reality starlet wearing another mixed-pattern bikini, this time with fun neon colors, including pink, blue, green and zebra prints — all in a fun geometrical design. She paired the modest top with a set of gorgeous hot-pink, high-waisted bottoms, she positioned her hand over her belly while smiling widely for the selfie-style snap.

In both photos, Polizzi wore her raven-colored hair in damp waves that cascaded over her sunkissed skin. She went makeup-free for the photos and looked happy and relaxed while showing off the newest additions to her fashion house.

As The Inquisitr previously shared, Polizzi, who is due with baby number three this summer, showed off some gifts given to her by one of her Jersey Shore castmates, and thus, revealed the name of her third child. Deena Cortese, who just welcomed a bundle of joy into the world herself, gifted her former roommate some sweet additions to his collection of toys and nursery decorations, including a soft, stuffed animal blanket and a piggy bank. Cortese had the baby’s name embroidered on the gifts, and Polizzi revealed her son’s name by showing the swag off on social media.

“So you guys know the name. It’s gonna be Angelo,” Polizzi shared.

With just a few more months to go, Polizzi is still working hard and has no plans to stop following the birth of her son. As People Magazine shared, the reality star has decided not to take much of a maternity leave this time around and plans to get back to work as soon as she is physically able to following the delivery of her baby.

“I’m probably gonna take a couple of days off but my mental state is always thinking about work and my brand, and expanding it and improving it and making it better. So taking a day off … that stresses me out, actually,” she said.