‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Monday, April 22: Liam Goes All Out

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, April 22, reveal that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) is prepared to do what it takes to get his marriage back on track. He has appealed to his wife — and has sought advice from others — but has realized that the future of his marriage lies in his own hands. According to SheKnows Soaps, he will go all out to impress his wife.

After Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) lost Beth on Catalina Island, she was never able to fully recommit to their marriage. Although Liam was also grieving, Beth’s death affected Hope in a more profound way. She was unable to work, or even spend time with their family and friends. She even pushed Liam aside when he tried to console her. At one point, she was convinced that he should reunite with Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) — and that they should raise the girls together.

Recently, Hope and Liam were on the couch, discussing the new addition to the Logan family. He was astounded to learn that Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden) was actually Hope’s cousin. A DNA test proved that Flo is the daughter of Storm Logan (William DeVry), who passed away many years ago. After they discussed the new turn of events, Liam and Hope started to make out. When the kissing became heated, Hope pulled away. She wasn’t ready to share herself in an intimate way with Liam yet.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Liam wants to change the status quo. He sets out to romance his wife, and will plan a decadent dinner for two. He wants to reignite the spark between the two of them, so that they can move forward — and heal — after the death of their daughter. He knows that they cannot stay stuck in the past, and also that he and Hope need to do the work in order to recover.

Although Hope may initially be wary of the romantic setting, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Liam’s plan will bear fruit. They will bond and connect in a meaningful way as they enjoy the evening together. Liam and Hope will make love for the first time since Catalina Island. He will vow that he will never give up on their love, and it seems as if this couple may be on track again.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.