Pepsi Ditches Plans To Have An ‘Orbiting Billboard’ In Space

It's probably illegal in the U.S., but not so in Russia, where the plan had been put together.

Pepsi has scrapped plan to advertise from orbital spacecraft. Space.com reports. The soft-drinks manufacturer had been working with a Russian startup to test out the “out-of-this-world” method of advertising, but has curtailed the plans for reasons that remain unclear.

A Russian subsidiary of Pepsi had been working with a startup, StartRocket, to advertise its drink “Adrenaline Rush” from space. The plan was ambitious, even without putting an actual billboard into orbit (it would have to be miles wide and would require incalculable energy to light the lights). Instead, the plan called for multiple, smaller satellites to work in coordination, getting into position relative to each other and the targeted audience on the ground. Using highly-reflective mylar, the satellites would have reflected sunlight back onto the ground, in the form of the message being conveyed.

At one point, the company’s Russian subsidiary was absolutely convinced that space-based advertising was the next-best thing in product shilling, as Olga Mangova, a spokesperson for PepsiCo Russia, once said.

“Orbital billboards are the revolution on the market of communications.”

Pepsi even got as far as a small-scale test, sending up one or more prototypes into the stratosphere on high-altitude balloons.

However, the plans have since been scrapped, for reasons that remain unclear, as Pepsi confirms in a statement.

“We can confirm StartRocket performed an exploratory test for stratosphere advertisements using the Adrenaline GameChangers logo. This was a one-time event; we have no further plans to test or commercially use this technology at this time.”

The reasons for the scrapped plans remain unclear, but there are several factors at play that may have led to the decision.

For one thing, the company behind the plans, StartRocket, appears to be out of money, and is in the middle of an attempt to raise $25 million through crowdfunding.

There are also legal hurdles. Though the status of space advertising with regard to Russian law remains unclear, it’s illegal in the United States — kind of. Specifically, U.S. law prohibits companies from launching spacecraft from the U.S. and then deploying an form of orbital advertising. The Pepsi/StartRocket plans didn’t meet that standard, but it’s likely that if the plans had gotten off the ground, Congress could have possibly started looking into tightening up the space-advertising laws.

And finally, it could have been a bad public relations move anyway. International agreements consider space the domain of all mankind, and sending up spacecraft for the purpose of advertising is seen as “space vandalism” by the space community.