Victoria’s Secret Bombshell Martha Hunt Stuns In Barely-There Bikini On Instagram

Marthan Hunt wants her Instagram fans to know she is in Paradise, both literally and figuratively. Earlier this week, the Victoria’s Secret bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share a sweltering snapshot of herself in a barely-there bikini as she posed for a photo in Paradise, New York.

In the photo in question, the 29-year-old model is featured in a blue and pink flower print two-piece bikini consisting of a triangle top that ties behind the model’s back, helping accentuate her cleavage. She teamed her top with a matching string bottom that sits high on her sides, enhancing the contrast between her wide hips and itty bitty waist while drawing attention to her washboard abs.

Hunt is tugging at the sides of her bikini body, adding extra sass to the photo, as she stands with one leg in front of the other in a way that marks her curves. The North Carolina native is posing in front of lush green vegetation that captures the overall paradise theme of her post.

The model is wearing her blonde hair swept to the side, in quite a dramatic movement, and down as it falls over her shoulders and onto her chest, partially covering her face. Hunt has her gaze down and lips slightly parted, in a spontaneous, caught-off-guard type of way.

The post, which Hunt shared with her 3.1 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 41,000 likes and over 270 comments within a little over a day of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the Victoria’s Secret Angel took to the comments section to praise her beauty and engage with her caption.

“Paradise is also a fantasy,” one user wrote, paired with a flower emoji.

“Hey girl! Your hips don’t lie!” another one chimed in.

As The Daily Mail pointed out, Hunt was discovered by a photographer in Charlotte about 200 miles from her hometown Wilson. She then moved to New York City to further pursue her modeling career, where she did her first runway work at Paris Fashion Week in 2007, the report continued. The model has since gone on to grace the pages of the top fashion magazines and hit the catwalk at more than 180 fashion shows around the world. She was first featured in the Victoria’s Secret’s catalogue in 2013, two years before she was selected to become an Angel in 2015, the report further detailed.