Mike Myers To Star In Netflix Series

Mike Myers hasn’t been a regular on a TV series since he left Saturday Night Live over 25 years ago. But now, the writer and star behind Wayne’s World and the Austin Powers series is getting ready to star in his own show.

Myers will create, executive produce, and star in a new show on Netflix, Variety reported on Wednesday. The untitled half-hour series, the report said, will feature Myers playing multiple characters. Not much else was announced about the show, which received a six-episode order from the streaming service.

“I love creating characters, and Netflix has given me a fantastic playground to play in,” Myers said in a statement issued to the media.

Canadian by birth, the 55-year-old Myers was involved with comedy troupe Second City before he joined Saturday Night Live in 1989. On SNL, he created such memorable characters as Wayne of Wayne’s World, Dieter, and Linda Richman — a Jewish talk show host who Myers based on his then-mother-in-law.

Myers wrote and starred in the two Wayne’s World movies in 1992 and 1993. He also starred in the three-film Austin Powers franchise from 1997 onward. He also voiced the lead character in the popular Shrek series, which spanned four feature films. Myers’ movie career has also included such films as So I Married an Axe Murderer and the critically-panned The Love Guru.

Myers’ career hit something of a snag for some years following his massive success. He was sued for millions of dollars in 2000 for backing out of a planned movie based on the Dieter character — and 2008’s The Love Guru performed so poorly that it effectively ended Myers’ career as a leading man.

In recent years, Myers has directed the well-received documentary Supermensch, about Hollywood manager Shep Gordon, and he played a cameo role in last year’s hit Bohemian Rhapsody, in which he played a record label executive who makes a comment that references the famous scene in Wayne’s World in which the characters lipsynch in their car to that eponymous Queen song. Myers appeared at the Academy Awards in February to introduce that film.

Myers also hosted the recent revival of The Gong Show, and appeared on screen as a fictional character. He has also occasionally returned to Saturday Night Live, often for Canada-themed bits.

Myers, who was formerly married to comedy writer Robin Ruzan, has three children with his second wife Kelly Tisdale, a son and two daughters.