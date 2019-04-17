Kendall Jenner Admits She Used To Feel Insecure When Comparing Herself To Her ‘Sexy’ Sisters

Kendall Jenner opened up about her insecurities when comparing herself to her older, “sexy” sisters, saying that at one time, she almost felt as though she “didn’t fit in” with her older siblings because her body was different from theirs.

The supermodel made the admission in an interview with the Telegraph, Elle reported.

“My sisters are a lot curvier than me,” the second-youngest of the Kardashian clan said. “They have boobs and I don’t have boobs. Growing up being this little twiggy girl, I saw my sisters and always thought ‘oh no am I supposed to be more sexy like them?’ I almost felt like I didn’t fit in for a part of my life.”

Jenner does not let the fact that she is different from her sisters bother her any longer. In fact, she embraces the fact that she is her own person.

She admitted that she is not a lot like them.

“I like that I have a different vibe to everyone. I like to do different things. And that’s OK.”

In February, Jenner told Entertainment Tonight that in the past she had cried many times over some of the hateful things people have said to her online, but admitted that she is stronger because of it. She said she had to her life and not pay attention to it.

“I think it can get pretty unhealthy if you really are deep in it, and paying attention to it all the time,” adding that listening to everyone’s comments can “really mess you up.”

It looks like the 23-year-old is learning to accept herself as she is.

Self-acceptance has become necessary for Jenner, who has struggled with acne since she was a teenager. Even now, people still feel compelled to bring it up on social media. Her acne even became a main talking point of her Golden Globes appearance last year. It is simply something she has had to learn live with and accept.

It should come as no surprise to learn that Jenner has recently become a spokesperson for the skincare line Proactiv. She told People that after exhausting all other options, she tried Proactiv, and it worked for her.

Jenner also said she has struggled with anxiety at times, adding that self-care has become an important aspect of her life. She added that meditating has helped her deal with stress, and she notices a difference when she misses a day or two.