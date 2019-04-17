Woman ‘Infatuated’ With Columbine Found Dead, Wrote About Suicide, Guns In Journal

Fox 13 News reports that Sol Pais, who was believed to be infatuated with the Columbine High School mass shooting, was found dead near the base of Mt. Evans in Colorado. The FBI believed that Pais flew from Denver to Miami and purchased a pump-action shotgun after she became “infatuated” with the Columbine Mass Shooting, which took places 19 years on on April 20.

According to NBC News, Pais kept a journal online in which she wrote about guns and suicide, as well as the “plans” she was making.

The FBI sent out the following tweet on Wednesday afternoon: