Sol Pais Dead, Woman ‘Infatuated’ With Columbine Shooting Wrote About Suicide, Guns, ‘Plans’ In Journal

Fox 13 News reports that Sol Pais, who was believed to be “infatuated” with the Columbine High School mass shooting, was found dead at a campground near the base of Mt. Evans in Colorado. Witnesses claim they saw a woman matching Pais’ description running naked through the woods — with a gun — earlier in the day, per Vice News.

The FBI believes that Pais flew from Denver to Miami and purchased a pump-action shotgun after she became fixated on the Columbine mass shooting. That shooting took place 20 years ago, on April 20, 1999.

According to NBC News, Pais kept an online journal in which she wrote about guns and suicide, as well as about the “plans” she was making.

The FBI sent out a tweet regarding Pais on Wednesday afternoon. Shortly after, they posted another tweet confirming her passing.

In her journal, Pais describes herself as feeling miserable and out of place. She also touches on her desire to obtain weapons, and her thoughts of suicide. NBC News reports that the journal is dated from June of 2018 through March 30, 2019.

Other entries in the journal describe her plans, and one contains a drawing of Dylan Klebold, one the Columbine gunmen.

“Had a dream last night about the future and it was eye opening. Was only a week away from the day and I had my [expletive] shotgun…”

After the FBI investigation went public on Tuesday, over 20 schools went on lockout — a process which involves securing exterior doors but maintaining a standard class and activity schedule.

CNN reports that other schools shut down altogether, including the Douglas County School District, Aurora Public Schools, and Cherry Creek Schools. Boulder Valley School District Superintendent Rob Anderson sent a letter to parents, and revealed that the decision to close was made unanimously among school leaders.

“We couldn’t take the risk of having one student or staff member injured — so superintendents unanimously decided late last night to close school.”

A man close to Pais claims that prior to her death, her father had lost contact with her.

“I think maybe she’s got a mental problem,” he said to The Miami Herald.

