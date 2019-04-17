Jennifer Lopez Sizzles In Sun-Drenched Instagram Snap

Something about Jennifer Lopez is making 20-somethings watch their backs.

On April 17, the 49-year-old megastar updated her Instagram. “Jenny From The Block” doesn’t indicate whether she’s applied any sunblock, but the setting would likely recommend doing so.

The picture shows the World of Dance judge peeping behind cat-eye shades. Jen’s gaze is direct, she seems to mean business, and her caption suggests that she is likely doing so. Jen announces that her Wednesday “just got so much better” because of her Quay Australia shades collaboration. QUAYXJLO is then mentioned. Likewise, a suggestion that fans grab a pair “before they’re gone again.”

Jlo has 91.6 million Instagram followers.

The April 17 update doesn’t come without comments. One fan earmarked their views on Jen’s status.

“All hail the queen”

The “queen” moniker may currently be fellow artist, Nicki Minaj’s moniker, but Lopez has been on the scene for longer. This newly-engaged mother of two is one of the most powerful women in Hollywood. Her singer, dancer, actress, and entrepreneur status recently got the addition of fiancée – early March saw Elle cover Jlo’s engagement to Alex Rodriguez. One half of a power couple she may be, but today sees Jen taking over Instagram as a solo act.

Despite her years, Jen remains one of the biggest fitness icons of 2019. Workout videos have seen her train with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Her leggings and sports bra-clad outings regularly make headlines. With abs and biceps that rival those of most fitness models, this is one star who is defying her age.

Just last month, Jen took to Instagram in a tiny pink bikini. The cleavage-centric shot seemed almost overshadowed by Jen’s rippling muscles. Lopez’s much-anticipated Hustlers movie is set to be released in September.

Fitness-wise, Jlo has been the subject of envy for decades. Enough workout shots now make Jen one of the most admired “fitspo” women in the Hollywood circle. Unsurprisingly, she finds herself frequently interviewed on the matter. Speaking to Hello!, Jen shared her mentality.

“I am 100 percent convinced that working out is part of what makes me so happy.”

Lopez’s fierce body made global headlines in November 2018 following an Instagram shot (seen above). The picture currently sits at 3.1 million likes. 2019 has also seen Jen encourage fans to go sugar and carb-free for ten days. Alex Rodriguez joined her in the challenge.

While Jen’s soon-to-be husband doesn’t feature in today’s update, he regularly finds a spot on the singer’s Instagram. Likewise, Jen’s twins, Max and Emme. None appear to have commented on today’s post – perhaps they’re out buying Quay Australia’s shades.