Behati Prinsloo Dons Black Bikini & Rasta-Colored Mesh Dress On Instagram

Behati Prinsloo wowed fans in her newest Instagram post, one which shows her posing in a black bikini. She wore a mesh dress overlayed with rasta colors, and posed against a concrete corner. She placed her hands on her head and her elbows out, and her right leg was exposed. Her chin was angled upwards, and she wore her hair up in a casual bun. A small tattoo on her inner arm was visible. The model accessorized with multiple bracelets. She credited photographer Taylor James for the image. Prinsloo doesn’t post on Instagram too often, but her past three posts have all been of her in bikinis — or enjoying herself at the pool.

The model recently changed up her hair, dying it pink. If you look closely at her new bikini pic, you can see a tinge of color. The Daily Mail also published photos of Behati rocking her new hairdo while running errands. It looks like she left the roots of her hair a natural color, but dyed portions of her hair a light pink. She was spotted getting out of a black car in an orange tank top with white trim, which she complemented with a pair of high-waisted white jeans. Prinsloo completed her outfit with a pair of white sneakers, and multiple bracelets.

Prinsloo is Adam Levine’s wife, and the couple have children together. The model recently dished on the ups and downs of pregnancy, per Today.

“After my first baby, I had a little postpartum depression and it was difficult to get back into normal life. But after the second one (daughter Gio Grace, now almost 11 months) everything felt so much easier; it was easier for me to work out, breastfeeding was easier.”

Plus, Behati dished on the details regarding how she had met her husband in the first place.

“Adam was looking for a girl for a music video that could do some action stuff, and our friend was like, ‘You should meet Behati because she’s a total tomboy and down for anything.’ So he emailed me asking if I could do it.”

It turns out that the model didn’t end up taking the gig, but the brief introduction was all it took to set sparks flying.

Adam is known for fronting his band, Maroon 5. And reality TV lovers have come to know him well, through many seasons of The Voice. The two don’t share a ton of lovey-dovey couples photos all the time, but each makes appearances on the other’s social media feeds every once in a while.