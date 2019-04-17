Victoria’s Secret Angel Alexina Graham Puts Her Derriere On Display In Lace Thong On Instagram

Alexina Graham is setting Instagram ablaze today with a racy snapshot. On Wednesday, the newest Victoria’s Secret Angel took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling image of herself sitting on her heels while she wears a sheer lace thong that leaves little to the imagination.

In the post, the 29-year-old model is kneeling in a couch as she sits back on her bent legs with her back to the camera, which puts her derriere at the center of the photo. She is donning a boxer strong in mint-colored lace featuring a delicate bow in the back. It sits relatively high on the model’s sides, helping accentuate her figure, particularly her full hips and backside.

The British beauty teamed her thong with a white crocheted top whose strap is casually off her shoulder to spice things up a notch. Graham is holding onto the loose strap with one hand in a pose that is both flirty and cute. The model has her head turned toward her right shoulder as she smiles while keeping her eyes closed in a coquettish way.

Graham is wearing her signature red tresses swept to the side and down as her hair cascades over her head and shoulders. While the lighting makes it difficult to say for sure, Graham appears to be wearing a little eyeshadow. Otherwise, she kept her face very neutral and natural.

At the time of this writing, the post, which Graham shared with her 578,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 36,000 likes and over 220 comments within just a few hours of being posted. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise her beauty, and to engage with her caption about her upcoming trip to Nashville.

“Country music hall of fame and museum,” one user suggested she sees.

“Yes Yes Yes! That’s where I’m from!!! If you like Tacos try Taco Mamacita,” another one chimed in.

Victoria’s Secret announced last month that Graham would be joining the ranks of its famous Angels, as Hello! magazine has noted. The model dedicated her accomplishment to those who tormented her in her childhood, as she revealed she was cruelly targeted by classmates in school.

“I was badly bullied at school as a teenager,” she told Hello! magazine. “But it gave me a backbone. I would never cry in front of bullies – it’s important to show that you’re stronger than them. Bullying in any form is unacceptable.”