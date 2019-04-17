‘Playboy’ Model Elsie Hewitt Rocks Tiny Polka Dot Bikini Top In Racy New Instagram Post

Like thousands of other influencers, model Elsie Hewitt showed off her amazing figure this past weekend at the Coachella music festival.

Over the past few days, Elsie has been showing tons of photos from one of the biggest music festivals of the year and in each and every one of them, she looks to be having an incredible time. Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that the 22-year-old model put her body on full display in a revealing outfit that included a thonged bikini bottom.

And her most recent post also had fans turning their heads as she rocks yet another sexy outfit. In this particular photo, Elsie stands front and center in the middle of a driveway where she strikes a pose. The model goes makeup free in the post and wears her long blonde locks slicked back in a number of braids with the ends dyed pink and purple.

Elsie’s stunning figure is also on display in a tiny polka dot bikini top that shows off Hewitt’s overflowing cleavage. Her abs are also steal the show in the image and she completes the sexy look with a pair of matching black and white polka dot pants that hug her every curve. It comes as no shock that the Playboy model’s photo has earned her a ton of attention with over 38,000 likes and nearly 300 comments.

While a ton of fans commented on the post to let her know how amazing she looks, countless others took to the post to comment with heart, flame, and star emojis.

“Do not stop beeing perfect 10 and breakfast club cool please,” one follower wrote.

“Absolutely beautiful gorgeous sublime and very beautiful photo.”

“You look so beautiful and gorgeous boobs,” another chimed in.

As fans know, Elsie made headlines a few years back for her reportedly tumultuous relationship with actor Ryan Phillippe. According to Yahoo, the model claimed that Phillippe “grabbed [her] upper arm so tightly that his grip left heavy bruises on her arm hours later. He then braced his body and threw her down his staircase as hard as he could.”

Hewitt ended up filing a lawsuit against the actor and as of this past January, the lawsuit was still going on. According to The Daily Mail, a Los Angeles area ordered the actor to pay Hewitt a $790 penalty for missing the December 28 deadline to hand over all communications in the case.

Since the alleged altercation, Phillippe has vehemently denied all accusations against him.