‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Kristen Doute Buys A New House, Shares Photo On Instagram

Kristen Doute is a new homeowner.

After Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval, and Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, and Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz, purchased homes of their own, the Vanderpump Rules star took to Instagram, where she confirmed she recently bought her first home.

“Baby, baby, babe/I’m coming home. Y’all.. I am a homeowner,” Doute wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, which featured the reality star holding a set of keys with her pinky finger.

“Yaaaaaa!!!!!!!!” Maloney replied.

“Kristen I am so proud of you!!!” Taylor added.

According to an April 17 report from The Daily Dish, Doute appeared on her Instagram Stories early on Tuesday, where she told her fans and followers that today was the day she was getting the keys to her new place. Then, hours later, after introducing her two dogs to the new home, one of them pooped on the carpet.

Luckily, after the accident, Doute revealed she was not planning to keep the carpet for long.

While Doute’s co-stars all purchased homes as couples, she bought her house all by herself, even though she is still believed to be dating Brian Carter. As fans have seen on Vanderpump Rules Season 7, the couple faced hardships throughout filming and at one point, it didn’t look like their relationship would last.

Doute and Carter were last seen together on her Instagram page in January, when they embarked on a fun getaway to Las Vegas with their Vanderpump Rules co-stars, including Lala Kent, Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor, Katie Maloney, Beau Clark, Stassi Schroeder, and Tom Schwartz.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in February, Doute offered an update on her relationship with Carter after being asked if they split during Vanderpump Rules Season 7.

“OK, you know what? Honestly, I bleed out for this show. I show every single second of everything, and so for this, I’m just gonna have to say we’re figuring it out, especially if you want to talk about what’s happening today, like the show airing and what’s been going on in our relationship for the past year or more, we’re figuring it all out,” Doute said. “So we’ll let y’all know when we get to that place.”

So far, there have been no updates regarding the couple’s future.

To see more of Doute, Carter, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.