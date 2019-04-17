State Attorney Kim Foxx Called R. Kelly A ‘Pedophile’ And His Lawyers Are Not Having It

On Tuesday, State Attorney Kim Foxx’s texts messages with staffers were released and in them, she calls embattled singer R. Kelly a pedophile. Kelly’s lawyers got wind of the news and they aren’t impressed. According to TMZ, Kelly’s attorney Steven Greenberg called her language “outrageous”.

Foxx texted with staffers on March 8 about recusing herself from the Empire actor Jussie Smollett case, and while talking about Smollett, who she called a “washed up celebrity,” she compared his case to Kelly’s case, as CBS reported. Foxx said that she believed Smollett was being treated too harshly compared to the singer.

“Pedophile with 4 victims 10 counts. Washed up celeb who lied to cops, 16. On a case eligible for deferred prosecution I think it’s indicative of something we should be looking at generally. Just because we can charge something doesn’t mean we should.”

The messages are being held up as proof that Foxx didn’t completely recuse herself from the case as she stated she was.

“I don’t want any speculation or concern. I don’t even want the appearance that my involvement with this case, having now seen or talked to a family member, would in any way impede this investigation,” she said on March 27, according to ABC. “So, I made the decision in that consultation to say, ‘Wall me off.'”

Texts messages from State’s Attorney Kim Foxx to staff about two weeks before charges were dropped on Jussie Smollett. Refers to Smollett as a “washed up celeb who lied to cops.” Texts obtained through FOIA request. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/KWPKQzLQ8h — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) April 16, 2019

But Greenberg says that Foxx’s comments are out of line considering that he hasn’t been convicted of a crime, yet. He says that the way she is clearly biased against the singer is a bigger deal that the way she belittled Smollett and shows a lack of objectivity. Beyond insulting, he says that the way she converses with her employees show a larger problem in the Cook County State Attorney’s Office. Ht shows that it is “dysfunctional and chaotic.”

Despite that, Greenberg hasn’t said that he wants her removed from the case. Instead, he is looking into additional evidence before he makes any moves. Once he is ready, then he will make a decision.

Kelly has faced a rough week already after he was left with a negative bank account after a former landlord seized his assets. As The Inquisitr reported, Kelly owed back taxes on his music studio rent and the landlord sued him and Sony Music Holdings to recover the money. The landlord won a $173,000 judgment against the singer, and when they collected, it left the singer with negative $13 in one of his bank accounts.