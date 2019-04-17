Barbara Palvin Shows Off Cleavage In Pink Bra Under A Red Suit On Instagram

Barbara Palvin helped promote Victoria’s Secret’s newest bra from the Incredible line, and she looked amazing in the process. The model sported a light pink bra under a low-cut suit, and the photos were posted to Instagram. This was one of her first engagements with the brand since she was named an Angel. But Barbara is far from being a stranger to the brand, having walked the runway at their fashion shows and being featured in their ad campaigns in the past.

Palvin’s outfit was certainly eye-catching. In addition to the open-front blazer, she wore matching pants with huge flares. The pants had light pink panels on the outside and inside of the leg. She also wore her hair down in curls, and sported natural-looking makeup.

In addition, Barbara shared Instagram Stories of the outfit. In one photo, she stood smiling while showing off her right hand. It was captioned, “Showing off my Angel Ring.” It’s clearly a shout-out to her new status as an Angel. Plus, fans had the chance to meet her yesterday between 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. at the VS store on 5th avenue in NYC. Palvin shared this news through a short video, ending it by blowing a kiss to the camera.

Meanwhile, the model has been sharing additional Instagram updates. The newest post from yesterday was a glam photo of her face. She wore her hair with a heavy left part and curls, while her makeup included light pink lipstick and dark eyeshadow. Palvin wore a brightly patterned top with floral accents and stripes. Plus, Barbara shared another Instagram photo of her face yesterday that showed her with a completely different look. This time, she wore less makeup and appeared to be wearing a white robe.

Becoming a VS Angel is a big deal, and Barbara opened up to The Hollywood Life about her modeling journey.

“I never actually prepared to be an Angel, but instead I actually took time and worked on myself. I always say, ‘If you don’t love yourself, how do you expect other people to love you?’ So I took that as some motivation for myself to work on my body and my mentality.”

Palvin also took a moment to plug the new Incredible by Victoria’s Secret bra collection.

She said that other bras could be uncomfortable, noting “That’s always been a big problem for me, but this new one has cushion underwire, so when I fly a lot, I can even pass out on the flight and it’s not uncomfortable.”