Instagram Model Pia Muehlenbeck Shows Off Cleavage In Sexy White Bikini

Once again, Instagram model Pia Muehlenbeck is showing off her enviable figure to fans.

The German-born model is known for pushing the envelope on Instagram and delighting fans with tons of NSFW photos including ample amounts of bikini shots. Pia was also at Coachella over the weekend, where she shared a few posts of her outfits with her followers, making them extremely jealous that they weren’t at the festival.

And today, Muehlenbeck showed fans that she is still enjoying a little rest and relaxation in Palm Springs, California, just a short jot from where Coachella is held. In her most recent photo post, Pia takes a break to grab a bite to eat but still somehow looks stunning. In one hand, the beauty holds an impossible burger and she puts her other hand up to her face.

Just in front of her sits a plate of french fries and an iced tea, and she appears to be enjoying her meal. As usual, the model wears a face full of gorgeous makeup and wears her short, highlighted locks down and curly. But what steals the show in the photo is undoubtedly Pia’s amazing bikini body, which is fully on display.

Only the top, Pia’s insane body is visible and her abs look incredibly toned and tanned as she sits at the lunch table. Also visible is ample amounts of the model’s cleavage as she spills out of a tiny white bikini top that ties in the middle. Within just a short time of going live, the photo has earned Muehlenbeck a ton of attention with over 10,000 likes in addition to 100-plus comments.

Some followers took to the post to comment on how amazing Pia’s body looks in the photo while others answered the question that she posed in the post — where she is flying today.

“How cute. Bon appetite Dear,” one follower wrote.

“Wish I looked this good eating a burger.”

“I love the impossible burger so good,” another chimed in.

As The Inquisitr shared earlier this week, the German-born model showed off her insane body in a short slide show at Coachella. In the series of sultry stills, Pia can be seen holding a drink in one hand while she parties it up with friends. And in each of the photos, Muehlenbeck wears a huge smile on her face. But it’s definitely her sexy little outfit that steals the show, as she once again showcases her insanely fit body for her fans in a see-through top and skirt.

It’s only a matter of time until Pia wows fans once again!