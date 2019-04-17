Demi Rose’s Leopard-Print Cleavage Video Is Heating Instagram Up

Demi Rose Mawby knows what her fans want.

On April 17, the British model posted one of her most sensational videos to date. The Instagram footage shows Demi wearing a tiny, leopard-print bikini. Demi’s high-waisted string briefs are as minimal as her cleavage-flaunting top. Pool waters and a glass awning form the backdrop, although the setting is likely semi-outdoor. Rose is bathed in natural sunlight and rays add a certain glossiness to her loose-flowing hair. Demi briefly toys with it before looking directly at the camera.

Not surprisingly, the video appears well-received. Within 25 minutes of being posted, over 500 comments had poured in. One fan challenged the nature of Demi’s caption – Demi had professed “love” for her hair, apparently styled by London-based salon, INANCH.

“Ya cuz the focal point of this video is your hair…lol foh”

Demi appears to have gone all-out in thanking today’s hair crew. Alongside mentioning INANCH, Demi thanked hairstylist, Hasan Uzun.

“@richardchiu_ yeah yeah we all looking at her hair”

Neither INANCH nor Hasan Uzun appears to be receiving much love. That said, the picture’s shining star, Demi is proving more than popular. Rose’s 2019 popularity peaked last month as she took to Instagram to celebrate turning 24. Her Dead Sea bikini post marking the special day racked up over half a million likes.

Praise for Demi largely stems from her curves. As of today, Demi has already been called an “angel” and “perfect.” One fan even called her a “gorgeous princess.” The latter comes fitting given Demi’s recent Cleopatra-inspired update. The Inquisitr covered the statement shot showing Demi channel the historic Egyptian ruler’s iconic bangs and gold crown.

Unusual as the Cleopatra post may have been, Demi’s Instagram largely follows the same pattern. Necklines are plunging, bikinis are eye-popping, and the focus is on this girl’s much-adored physique. Makeup-free selfies have also become Demi’s trademark, although few deprive fans of cleavage.

Popularity on Instagram seems to have turned into an unspoken battle. Dominating the female realm with over 151 million followers is singer, Ariana Grande. With anywhere between 76 and 134 million followers, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters also rank highly. Demi’s 8.9 million-strong following may have a way to go, but it’s gaining speed. Her account also seems to have been noticed by some major faces. Demi is followed by model and influencer, Blac Chyna. Likewise, high-profile models, Sommer Ray and Tammy Hebrow.

For anyone digging a scantily-clad model in video form, heading to Demi’s Instagram will likely prove their lucky day.