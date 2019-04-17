‘Blue Bloods’ Will Feature The Wedding Of Jamie And Eddie On The Season 9 Finale

Jamie and Eddie are finally getting hitched.

It’s a huge season finale next month on Blue Bloods as the nuptials of Jamie Reagan and Eddie Janko are finally happening. The wedding will take place on Friday, May 10, and it’s sure to bring on all sorts of emotions. It’s been a long time coming for this fan-favorite couple.

The details were shared by People, as well as the first look of the TV couple’s wedding photos. While the groom had suggested in a previous episode of Blue Bloods that they should just go ahead and get married at the courthouse, the photos reveal that they opted for a church instead. It appears that they may just say their “I do’s” at St. Andrews, the Reagan family church.

Jamie’s proud dad, Frank Reagan, is seen posing right next to the blissfully happy couple. It looks like the Reagan men, including the groom, will all be wearing tuxedo tails and matching yellow striped ties. Eddie picked out a strapless wedding dress with intricate lace throughout. She appears to be wearing a tiara with an attached veil trailing behind her.

In another photo that was released, it shows the Reagan family at a dinner table. It is most likely the rehearsal dinner, and Eddie’s mom is seen sitting with them as well. She finally met Frank in last week’s episode. Despite their first meeting starting off a little rocky, he has welcomed her into their family.

It was also revealed that Danny will be speaking during the wedding. That should be interesting. You can bet that he will have plenty to say about his little brother. The two boys are complete opposites, which brings them to many disagreements along the way. However, they always make amends. The wedding is sure to bring up some raw emotions for Danny since losing his wife, Linda, not too long ago. He finally took off his wedding ring at the end of last week’s episode after he caught her killer.

The whole Reagan family will be there to celebrate Jamie and Eddie’s wedding, as well as their friends from the precinct. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Blue Bloods has been renewed for another season next fall. Fans will get to see the ups and downs of the newly married couple later on this year.

The Reagans have been well-loved by fans for almost 10 years now and it’s still going strong. Don’t miss a minute of the special wedding of Jamie and Eddie on May 10 and the preparations leading up to their big day.