‘One Piece’ Chapter 940 Spoilers: Big Mom Finally Arrives At Prisoner’s Mine, Clash With Queen Possible

Will Emperor Big Mom help Luffy escape from the Prisoner's Mine?

One Piece Chapter 940 is yet to be officially released, but spoilers are already surfacing on the web. The upcoming chapter of One Piece is titled “Seeds of Rebellion,” and will be featuring several interesting scenes in the Land of Wano — including the meeting of the Straw Hat Pirates alliance.

Chapter 940 will also detail more about Trafalgar D. Water Law’s crew being captured by the Beast Pirates, Straw Hat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy’s role concerning the ongoing Sumo Inferno Tournament, and the arrival of Emperor Big Mom at the gates of the Prisoner’s Mine.

In the spoilers posted at Oro Jackson, One Piece Chapter 940 starts with an intense conversation between the members of the Straw Hat Pirates alliance. Law finds out that some of his crew members have been caught by the Beast Pirates, and Shinobu speculates that they are the ones who detailed their recruitment for the upcoming war. While Law and Shinobu are having an argument, Tonoyasu comes, holding a copy of Kinemon’s secret message.

One Piece Chapter 940 is set to show Straw Hat Pirates navigator Nami talking about their next plans, after a large number of their allies are sent to Emperor Kaido’s prisons. Given his reaction to Kinemon’s secret message, it is highly likely that Tonoyasu will also be part of the mission to avenge the Kozuki Clan — aiming to free the Land of Wano from Emperor Kaido and Shogun Kurozumi Orochi.

One Piece Chapter 940 also shows Luffy still practicing the technique that will enable him to knock out an enemy without touching them. Luffy has a strong belief that mastering the technique could help him penetrate Emperor Kaido’s tough defense. As more enemies come to kill him — and old man Hyogoro — Luffy decides to beat them using Conqueror’s Haki.

While Luffy is busy with his training, old man Hyo is trying to remember the way out of the Prisoner’s Mine. The upcoming chapter of One Piece will once again feature Kawamatsu, one of the strongest samurais in the Land of Wano — and one who is loyal to the Kozuki clan. Kawamatsu is still inside Emperor Kaido’s prison, but Raizo is already finding the keys to help him escape. However, after being noticed by Emperor Kaido’s subordinates, Raizo decides to temporarily hide inside Karibou’s body.

The final page of One Piece Chapter 940 features the arrival of Emperor Big Mom, Tony Tony Chopper, Tama, Kiku, and Kozuki Momonosuke in front of the Prisoner’s Mine. Chopper purposely headed to the Prisoner’s Mine with the belief that Emperor Big Mom could help them free Luffy. Once Emperor Big Mom enters the Prisoner’s Mine, a fight between her and Beast Pirates All-Star Queen the Plague could be inevitable.