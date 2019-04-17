Wendy Williams Says She’s Already Being Asked Out On Dates Following Divorce

Wendy Williams filed for divorce from her husband, Kevin Hunter, last week. Now, she’s allegedly getting calls from men asking her out on dates.

According to Hollywood Life, Wendy Williams revealed on her talk show this week that she was called by two different men in one night as she was relaxing in bed.

Williams told her viewers that the MC on her talk show, DJ Boof, called her and asked her out to dinner. Wendy revealed that she was having food delivered when her phone rang, and then Boof called to ask her out to dinner.

“So, I set up my meal while I told Boof, ‘I’ll see you over the weekend. Pick me up on time,'” she told fans. All the while, Boof — who works on Wendy’s show — was standing off to the side, only a few feet away.

Williams said that not long after that, her phone rang again. This time it was Charlamagne tha God, who had also called to ask her out to dinner. She told him that she couldn’t, because she was already going out with Boof.

“So, Charlamagne says, ‘I know Boof. Why don’t we both take you out?’ I said, ‘Look, I’m reading and I have my food here. Why don’t you call Boof, and set it up’… So, now I have a double date,” Wendy said while on-air. The camera then panned over to Boof, who shook his head in the affirmative to confirm the story.

As was previously reported by The Inquisitr, Wendy Williams is making a lot of changes in her life. Not only is she ending her relationship with Kevin Hunter — to whom she was married for more than twenty years — but she is also focused on her sobriety.

In addition, People reports that Wendy has also fired Kevin as her manager following her divorce filing. Sources tell the outlet that Williams made the decision to end the marriage — and fire Hunter — after she allegedly confronted him about rumors that he had been cheating, and that he had gotten his mistress pregnant.

The insider adds that Wendy’s been telling those close to her that she didn’t know Kevin was cheating, but that when she found out it ultimately led to her decision to file for divorce. She shares one son, 19-year-old Kevin Jr., with Kevin Hunter.

Fans can see more of Wendy Williams by watching her talk show every weekday. Check local listings for channel and time.