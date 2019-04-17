Former Peruvian President Alan Garcia Dies From Suicide After Police Tried To Arrest Him

Alan Garcia, the former president of Peru who was being investigated for corruption, has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Wednesday after police moved in to arrest him on the charges.

Police officers arrived at Garcia’s home at 6.30 a.m. to execute the arrest warrant when the former head of state asked to call his attorney. Upon entering his room to place the call, police heard a gunshot, CNN is reporting. After forcing entry into the bedroom, officers found Garcia in a sitting position with a wound to the head, the report continued.

Garcia, 69, was rushed to the hospital in the capital Lima in critical condition where died from the injuries shortly after, CNN reported. News of his death was confirmed by current President Martin Vizcarra, who expressed his condolences on Twitter.

“Devastated by the death of former President Alan Garcia, I send my condolences to his family and loved ones,” Vizcarra wrote in Spanish, as quoted by CNN.

Garcia, who served as president from 1985 to 1990 and from 2006 to 2011, was being investigated on accusations of receiving bribes in connection with a massive corruption scandal — one of world’s largest — that has engulfed several Latin American countries, including prominent figures and leaders, as the CNN report explained.

Garcia had been accused of receiving campaign money from one of Latin America’s largest construction firms — the Brazil-based company Odebrecht — over the building of an electric train for the Lima metro during his second term as president of Peru. He had denied the claims, according to the report.

As recently as Tuesday, Garcia had taken to Twitter to claim his innocence, contending that he had never “sold out” and authorities had produced no incriminating evidence against him other than speculation.

“As no document mentions me and there is no shred of evidence against me, they are left with nothing but SPECULATION and forged intermediaries. I never sold out and that has been proven,” he wrote on April 16.

In November 2018, Garcia requested asylum at the Uruguayan embassy following a judge’s order that banned him from leaving the country for 18 months. The Uruguayan government denied the request a month later, CNN noted.

The company from which Garcia allegedly accepted campaign money is accused of giving out about $800 million in bribes between 2001 and 2016 to get contracts from governments to build roads, bridges, dams and highways in a conspiracy that ranged from the Americas to Africa.

Other prominent figures who have faced investigations involving Odebrecht include former Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, who resigned after Congress voted to impeach him; Ecuador’s former Vice President Jorge Glas, who has been sentenced to six years in prison; and former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is serving a 12-year sentence in prison in a case partly connected to the construction firm.

