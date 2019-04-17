Bella Hadid Flaunts Cleavage In Traditional Danish-Inspired Outfit On Instagram

Bella Hadid was photographed for a spring issue of Vogue Magazine, and she looked amazing in a red dress. The dress was inspired by traditional Danish fashion and featured an apron-like white embroidery, puffed out sleeves, and floral accents. She also wore red clogs with flowers and wore her hair pulled back. Behind her was a Danish windmill. Bella struck a cute pose for the camera as she popped her right foot and appeared to be laughing. And although it would be easy to assume she was in the Netherlands based on the Instagram update, the photo shoot took place in Solvang, which is in California in the Santa Ynez Valley.

It’s a unique place where you can enjoy traditional Danish life. From the architecture to restaurants, you can get a taste of Holland in America. There’s also international restaurants, plus notable wine tasting rooms, too.

In addition, the model is keeping her fans updated on her life on her Instagram feed. Her last several posts are all about the ocean and fun activities. Bella appears to be enjoying herself quite a bit. She shared a series of selfies of herself in the sideview mirror of a jet ski three days ago. On the same day, Hadid also shared a series of Instagram photos that showed her having a blast on an ATV.

The model even shared a photo of her boyfriend, The Weeknd, and herself kissing on an ATV. It looks like things are going well for the couple so far.

According to Complex, Bella responded to the question, “Who makes you laugh the hardest?” with “my boyfriend.”

She also responded in the same way when she was asked who she thinks is the “most beautiful.”

The two often make appearances on each others’ social media feeds and Stories. However, Bella doesn’t usually share the typical couple photos of the two of them smiling for the camera. Rather, she’ll share photos of her boyfriend from behind, or like in a recent Instagram post, she posted a photo of The Weeknd’s reflection in the mirror.

With that being said, Bella also spoke out about her advice for aspiring models, and it was an encouraging message.