Louis Tomlinson Breaks Silence On Sister’s Tragic Death One Month Later

It’s been a tough time for Louis Tomlinson over the past few years, but he’s thanking fans for sticking by his side.

The former One Direction member tragically lost his sister, Félicité Tomlinson, last month. He has largely remained silent on social media since her passing. But earlier today, Louis took to his Twitter account to thanks fans for their outpouring of support over the past month.

“Just wanted to thank everyone for their lovely words over the past couple of weeks. Back in the studio today to vocal something I wrote a few months ago. Sending you all loads of love x,” he tweeted.

Within just one hour of the tweet having been posted, an overwhelming amount of love has been offered up to the singer. So far, the tweet has already racked up over 22,000 comments, 28,000 retweets, and 88,000 favorites. Of course, the vast majority of fans commented on the tweet to wish Louis well — while countless others let him know that they’re glad that Louis is back in the studio, doing what he loves.

“We are so proud of you! take all the time you need. sending you lots of love!” one fan gushed.

“Keep being this incredible guy that you are, we’ll always be together,” another user commented.

“Sending you all our love, please take your time. We missed you humble king. Just get back to us whenever you’re ready,” one more admirer chimed in.

As The Inquisitr reported back in March, Tomlinson’s sister, Félicité, died unexpectedly after suffering what appeared to be a heart attack. The teen was found in her apartment in London, and since her death, the family has been reeling. The One Direction star took a while to comment on his sister’s death, but at the time, a source close to the family shared that he was “inconsolable” after losing his beloved sibling.

Félicité was just 18 years old at the time of her death, and The Inquisitr shared that her sisters almost immediately took to social media to remember their late sibling after the tragic and unexpected loss. Twin sisters Phoebe and Daisy Tomlinson remembered Félicité in posts of their own. While 14-year-old Phoebe remembered Félicité as a great storyteller — and said that her big sister was always there when she needed her — Daisy called her a “best friend, sister, motivator and person that could make me laugh until I cried.”

Lottie Tomlinson took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos as a way to pay tribute to her sister. In the post, she included a ton of photos of Félicité and said that she feels “incomplete” without her.

In 2016, the Tomlinson children lost their mother, Johannah Deakin, to leukemia.