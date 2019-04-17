Michelle Bachmann Praises Donald Trump: ‘We Will Never See A More Godly, Biblical President’

'We need to not only be praying for him. We need to support him, in my opinion, in every possible way we can.'

Former Minnesota Representative Michelle Bachmann praised Donald Trump on a Christian radio broadcast, telling the audience that the 45th president is the most “godly” and “Biblical” president the nation has ever seen or ever will see.

As Huffington Post reports, Bachmann appeared on the “Understanding The Times” Christian radio show, where she was effusive in her praise for the 45th president.

“He is highly biblical, and I would say to your listeners, we will in all likelihood never see a more godly, biblical president again in our lifetime. So we need to be not only praying for him, we need to support him, in my opinion, in every possible way that we can.”

In particular, she praised Trump’s stance on transgender troops serving in the military. As Buzzfeed News reports, last week a ban on transgender troops serving in the military went into effect. Trump had tweeted two years ago that he wanted transgender individuals to no longer be able to serve in the armed forces, overturning an Obama administration lifting of the ban in 2016 that had been in place for decades.

She even went so far as to claim that Obama ordered military officials to actively recruit transgender individuals, and that Trump’s overturn of the ban is even more impressive considering his predecessor’s supposed actions.

As far as Bachmann is concerned, overturning the Obama administration policy was and is an act of standing up for what is right, Biblically, according to Fox News.

“Donald Trump has had the courage in the fortitude, and I will say to your listeners in my lifetime I have never seen a more biblical president than I have seen in Donald Trump.”

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Bachmann, who has served as an “Evangelical adviser” to the president, also repeated some of Trump’s favorite talking points. Specifically, that there is a so-called “deep state” of government operatives, operating outside the rule of law, that are at once trying to undermine Trump as well as to “dvance cultural and economic Marxism or to advance the goals of Islamic jihad, for instance.” She said that she has prayed to end the so-called “deep state.”

As Huffington Post reports, social media users were quick to point out the purported disconnect between Bachmann’s belief that Trump is a “godly” and “Biblical” president with his actual track record. Some, for instance, pointed out his three marriages, accusations of infidelity, and paying hush money to an adult-film actress.