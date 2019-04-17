Lori Loughlin Reportedly ‘Very Afraid’ Of Daughters Olivia & Isabella Testifying In Court

On Monday, Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli pleaded not guilty to all charges related to their involvement in the recent college admissions scandal, putting them one step closer to heading to trial. Reports quickly surfaced that the Full House actress isn’t taking her legal battle seriously enough after she turned down a plea deal to lower her prison sentence. Now, as the family’s time in court becomes a real possibility, sources say that Loughlin fears for her daughters’ roles in trial.

“It’s not in their best interest for this to go to trial, and Lori knows it,” a legal source told People this week. “Because if it goes to trial, the girls will have to take the stand, and be cross examined by a prosecution that wants nothing more than to put a notch on their belt.”

Loughlin and Giannulli’s daughters, Isabella, 20, and Olivia Jade, 19, have reportedly been deeply affected by their parents involvement in the scandal. The University of Southern California students are still enrolled at the school, but left soon after the investigation began without plans to return out of fear of bullying.

Olivia, a rising social media influencer, also lost deals with Sephora and TRESemme in the wake of the scandal, according to The Cut. She has been living at her boyfriend Jackson Guthy’s house and has reportedly not been in contact with her parents. Sources say the teen is very angry at her parents and blames them for “ruining her career.”

The legal source explained that Loughlin is “very afraid” of her daughters having to testify in court because it will “traumatize them even more.”

Lori Loughlin pleads not guilty in her first response to the college admissions scam https://t.co/eqCGiR6kvT pic.twitter.com/59QjyBGKls — CNN (@CNN) April 15, 2019

The actress also fears how a trial will impact Olivia and Isabella’s futures.

“It will undermine every accomplishment they have in the future and it will be part of their story forever,” the source said.

When the scandal came to light last month, Loughlin was initially charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. After turning down a plea deal last week, the actress, along with several other wealthy parents who were reportedly involved in the scheme, received additional charges for money laundering.

Loughlin and her husband face a 20-year prison sentence for each charge, which could mean up to 40 years maximum. At 54 years old, the mother of two would likely spend the rest of her days behind bars.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, the gravity of the situation seems to be hitting Loughlin hard now. A source revealed that the actress broke down in tears when she heard what her potential prison sentence may be.

“The thought of being separated from her loved ones for years brought her to her knees,” they said.