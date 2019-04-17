‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Thursday, April 18: Liam Wants To Move On

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, April 18, reveal that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) wants to shift Hope’s (Annika Noelle) focus. They have had a rough few months as they tried to cope with the loss of their baby girl. However, Liam will try to convince his wife that it’s time to move on.

Just a few months ago, Hope planned a romantic getaway for her and Liam. She wanted them to have one last vacation before the baby arrived. Beth did not make it, and their marriage has suffered ever since. While Liam tried to support Hope through her grief, she consistently pushed him away. It was only when Phoebe (Rosalind Aune and Isabella de Armas) — and then Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) — came along that she was able to focus on something else.

Liam and Hope were part of the reason that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) left Los Angeles. She told the couple that although she was officially headed to Paris for work, she also wanted them to spend time on their marriage. She said that Hope was spending a lot of time with Phoebe. Steffy was afraid that Hope was not dealing with her grief, and that the attention that she was giving to Phoebe was unhealthy.

Liam will try to convince his wife that their love can conquer all, per Highlight Hollywood. He feels that they can overcome anything if they just work on their relationship. Liam will tell Hope that he really misses her, and wants to connect with her again. After all, Hope has been spending a lot of time with Douglas — but never seems to have enough time for him.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Hope may not be quite convinced. Hope’s thoughts are with Phoebe, and she wants Liam to visit Steffy and the girls in Paris. In fact, she mentions her idea to Thomas (Matthew Atkinson). He will encourage Hope to let Liam go to Europe in order to spend time with his daughter. But Thomas has an agenda of his own, per The Inquisitr. He will tell Ridge that he still has feelings for Hope, even though she is married to someone else.

It seems as if Hope and Liam will be on track to repairing their relationship. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Liam and Hope will make love next week. This will be the first time that they share intimacy since Beth’s apparent death. But will Thomas’ plans of winning Hope’s heart succeed?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.