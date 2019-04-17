Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Shades Tristan Thompson On Instagram After Reunion

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship in the aftermath of their split is reportedly not very good. The couple, who broke up back in February, finally came face to face at their daughter True’s birthday party. However, things were said to be icy between them.

According to The Daily Mail, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson reunited last weekend in L.A. to celebrate their daughter’s first birthday with a lavish party.

The pair were seen together, in videos on social media, as they interacted with their little girl. But a few days later, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to her Instagram Story to post a message that many fans believed was aimed at her former boyfriend.

“Dear men. Close your eyes. Imagine you have a daughter. Imagine she is dating a guy just like you. Did you smile? No. Then change,” the message read.

Khloe and Tristan’s relationship has been rocky for over a year now. The NBA star was busted cheating on Kardashian in April of 2018 — when she was nine months pregnant with their daughter.

However, Khloe stayed in the relationship, and gave her baby daddy a second chance. However, when it was revealed that he had hooked up with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, around Valentine’s Day, the reality star put an end to the romance. She kicked Thompson to the curb.

People reports that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s first meet up since their split was at True’s birthday party, and that the pair had “very little interaction” with one another during the celebration.

“Khloe seemed a bit nervous about having him there, but there was never a question if he would be invited. It’s super important to Khloe that True spends as much time with Tristan as possible. Khloe wants True to have a great relationship with Tristan,” an insider tells the magazine.

The source went on to reveal that things went smoothly between Kardashian and Thompson, and that Khloe had asked her famous family to behave themselves — and leave Tristan alone during the celebration.

Khloe and Tristan even posed for some photos together with True, proving that they are willing to be civil — and co-parent with one another — for the sake of their little girl. This comes in recognition of the fact that they reportedly don’t have much to say to each other.

Meanwhile, sources claim that Thompson also took his daughter for some alone time during the party, where he got to interact with her without Kardashian looming over them.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian’s life as Season 16 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs. The show airs on Sunday nights at 9 p.m.