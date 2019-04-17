WWE News: Additional Moves In Superstar Shake-Up Revealed – Faction Disbanded, Tag Team Split Up, Champ Moved

A lot of additional moves happened after the televised WWE Superstar Shake-Up.

This week’s Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live were devoted to the 2019 WWE Superstar Shake-Up and a lot of moves were made. Once the cameras stopped rolling, though, the moves were not completely done and a lot of additional things took place in the wee hours of the night. After SmackDown Live ended on Tuesday, there was another faction disbanded, a tag team split up, and another champion switching brands.

While it’s still possible that more moves could be announced as the week goes on, there have already been some made off of television. By checking out the “Superstars” page on the official website of WWE, it is possible to see a number of unannounced moves that have been made.

The Inquisitr reported some rumors that WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe would be heading to Raw and it still appears that will happen. Wrestling Inc. is reporting that with the move of Finn Balor and the Intercontinental Champion to SmackDown, it is pretty much a given that Joe will head to Mondays.

By looking through the roster list, some other interesting moves have been made with many going from Raw to SmackDown. It now does appear as if Lars Sullivan is a full-time member of the blue brand even though he appeared on both shows this week.

WWE

Otis and Tucker have been hopping all around since being called up from NXT, but now, they have found a permanent home. The tag team known as Heavy Machinery will be a full-time part of SmackDown Live after the WWE Superstar Shake-Up.

Other notable names who were moved over to the roster page for SmackDown Live include Mickie James and Apollo Crews, but two others shake things up a bit.

Liv Morgan has also been moved over to SmackDown Live which officially splits up the Riott Squad. Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan are still going to be a part of Raw as Morgan is the only one heading to the blue brand as of this time.

Another interesting move was that Chad Gable will be moving to SmackDown Live as well. Gable has been part of a tag team with Bobby Roode for quite some time now and they had even won the Raw Tag Team Championship.

The 2019 WWE Superstar Shake-Up certainly has changed the looks of the rosters for both Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live. Even though plenty of moves were made during this week’s television shows, it seems as if WWE is far from finished shaking things up.