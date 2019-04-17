Cannabis Burger Is Coming To One Fast-Food Chain On 4/20

On April 20, one fast-food chain will become the stuff legends are made of, assuming you’re prone to getting the munchies.

As reported by Business Insider, Carl’s Jr. (also known as Hardee’s, for those on the east coast) will be debuting a brand-new, CBD-infused burger on 4/20. For those who aren’t familiar with it, CBD (cannabidiol) is a non-psychoactive substance found in hemp and marijuana. As CNBC notes, some advocates of CBD claim that it helps to relieve pain and anxiety, though it’s worth noting that limited scientific research has been done to investigate CBD’s efficacy.

Still, that hasn’t stopped it from rising to popularity. Whether it’s because of its relation to marijuana, or the fact that CBD might be considered a natural alternative to pharmaceuticals, the substance has been used as a herbal additive of sorts, with CBD-infused energy drinks, coffees, teas, and protein bars being widely available across the country. It seems Carl’s Jr. was eager to get in on the trend and will be selling their own take on a CBD-infused product on April 20.

The Rocky Mountain High: Cheese Burger Delight will be available at a single Denver restaurant on 4/20, and fittingly, the burger itself will be sold for $4.20. As Business Insider notes, the burger itself will consist of a pair of beef patties, pepper jack cheese, pickled jalapenos, waffle fries, and Carl’s Jr.’s Santa Fe sauce, which will contain about 5 milligrams of CBD extract.

4/20 only: We're dropping our Rocky Mountain High Cheese Burger Delight with CBD-infused Santa Fe sauce at one Denver location only. #rockymountainhigh pic.twitter.com/Ekk4f4r1YL — Carl’s Jr. (@CarlsJr) April 17, 2019

While some might be quick to label this as a fun PR stunt to cash in on 4/20, Patty Trevino, Carl’s Jr.’s senior vice president of brand marketing, has big plans for the burger. The company will be monitoring the burger’s sales and reception this week, and should it perform well, they are considering rolling it out across the country.

“If anyone is going to do it, I would want Carl’s Jr. to do it,” Trevino explained, in regards to making the burger a nationwide menu item. While the Rocky Mountain High: Cheese Burger Delight would not have been considered a few years ago, Patty notes that perceptions have changed over time.

“If you were to ask me when I was at Burger King back in the mid-2000s, I would have been like, no way,” Trevino said. “But today, this is a huge trend with consumers.”

Fittingly, Carl’s Jr.’s cannabis burger will be sold at one of their Denver, Colorado, restaurants, located at 4050 Colorado Blvd. On Saturday, April 20, the burger will be made available to customers starting at 6 a.m., while supplies last.