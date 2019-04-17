Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Insane Cleavage In Body-Hugging Top For Latest Instagram Snap

Emily Ratajkowski is no stranger to bringing the heat to her social media outlets, and a snap posted by the model on Wednesday is no different. Ratajkowski took to Instagram to show off her insane physique by wearing a unique outfit to a Dodger’s game.

For the shot, the model wore a body-hugging crop top in black and paired the look with matching shorts that showed off her curvaceous body flawlessly. She slightly covered up the attire with an oversized, plaid blazer, but fans were still able to catch a glimpse of her buxom chest and ample cleavage as she kept the coverall open to show off a bit of her sun-kissed skin.

She tilted up her feet, which were dressed in a pair of laid-back, retro-style Nike sneakers, and showed off her toned thighs and legs. Ratajkowski wore her chestnut-colored locks in an unkempt blowout that cascaded down her shoulders and gave a bit of edge to the interesting attire.

For makeup, the model chose some heavy sweeps of bronzer to accentuate her cheekbones, and thick flicks of mascara to make her eyes pop. She chose a metallic nude gloss that emphasized her plump pout, which was further amplified by the sizzling staredown she gave the camera. Ratajkowski topped the look off with a chunky, gold necklace, and a cross-body purse with a gilded chain strap.

Like most of her pals in the modeling world, Ratajkowski attended the Coachella festival over the weekend, and she went all out with her sultry outfit choices. In one of the snaps posted to Instagram over the weekend, the model wore a pair of high-waisted bikini bottoms in brown and white polka dots. She opted to show off some serious skin by wearing just a matching coverall — which she left open — exposing her full chest and chiseled midsection.

Adding even more heat to the desert, Ratajkowski stopped by the Levi’s tent to give her fans a topless shimmy, wearing nothing but a pair of white jeans that clung to her every curve. As she posted on Instagram, the model flaunted her voluptuous backside in the skintight pants and covered her most delicate assets with just her hands.

For that snap, Ratajkowski wore her hair in a long, bouncy blowout that spilled across her skin as she arched her back. In the short clip that she posted, she let her hands fly free as she moved about doing a seductive dance, showing off her sun-kissed skin and toned body.

Fans of Ratajkowski will surely be keeping a watchful eye on the gorgeous model’s social media platforms for the next update and stunning outfit choice.