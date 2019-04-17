‘One Punch Man’ Season 2, Episode 2 Spoilers: Saitama’s Next Strongest Nemesis Revealed!

Does Garou stand a chance against Saitama?

One Punch Man Season 2, Episode 2 started with the meeting of the Hero Association with the criminals. The Hero Association admitted that they don’t have enough heroes to deal with all the monsters that are showing up every day. As of now, the Hero Association only has 390 Class-C heroes, 101 Class-B heroes, 38 Class-A heroes, and 17 Class-S heroes. They offered to compensate the criminals for every monster they kill.

During the negotiation, one of the criminals introduced himself as the God-level threat the prophecy was referring to. It was Garou, a former disciple of Bang who was kicked out from the dojo after going on a rampage. Because of his strong hatred of heroes, Garou declared that he will be siding with the monsters.

One Punch Man Season 2, Episode 2 featured Garou easily defeating the three heroes guarding one of the leaders of the Hero Association. Just when everyone thought that he is done, Garou also murdered all his fellow criminals. The Hero Association summoned the Class-S heroes to deal with Garou, but the man who called himself the “Human Monster” said that it’s still not time for him to kill them all.

The latest episode of One Punch Man also showed the encounter between Saitama and Class-B Rank 1 Blizzard. Miss Blizzard tried to convince Saitama to join her faction, saying that it’s the only way to remain on the top of the Class-B rankings. As expected, Saitama refused and knocked out Miss Blizzard’s bodyguards. Miss Blizzard got annoyed and decided to teach Saitama a lesson. It was revealed that Blizzard was an esper and the younger sister of Class-S hero Tatsumaki.

When she attacked Saitama, Miss Blizzard started to realize that he’s not an ordinary hero. Saitama calmly dodged all her attacks, and he doesn’t seem to be serious at all. While Miss Blizzard is fighting Saitama, there’s also an ongoing battle between Genos and Speed-o’-Sound Sonic. Miss Blizzard was stunned after seeing how Genos and Speed-o’-Sound Sonic fight.

However, despite the hard training and modifications, Genos and Speed-o’-Sound Sonic are still not on the level of Saitama. One Punch Man Season 2, Episode 2 featured Saitama knocking out Genos and Speed-o’-Sound Sonic. Saitama intentionally hit Genos in order to prevent him from destroying their apartment, while Speed-o’-Sound Sonic lost consciousness even before Saitama launched a serious punch.

During that time, Miss Blizzard confirmed how powerful Saitama really is. Aside from his God-like strength, Miss Blizzard was also amazed by the respect Saitama earned from Class-S heroes like Genos and King.