Kelsey Grammer Photographed Carrying ‘Frasier’ Script As Reboot Rumors Heat Up

Kelsey Grammer got fans talking when he was photographed carrying a Frasier script in his hand while walking the streets of London this week.

According to TMZ, the script was in a black binder with the Frasier logo on it and was also revealed to show Kelsey’s production company logo, Gramnet. The photos have sparked major rumors and excitement among fans, who believe the actor is set to reprise his role of Dr. Frasier Crane in a reboot of the hit television series.

Grammer has been hinting at a possible reboot of the beloved series for months now and recently opened up about wanting to bring back the original cast of the series, bringing major changes for his character in new episodes.

However, not all of the original cast members would be able to return. Actor John Mahoney, who played Frasier’s hilarious TV father, Martin Crane, sadly passed away last year.

According to The Today Show, Grammer spoke out about what a reboot would look like during an interview with James Corden back in February.

“The first principle is that it is a different story, basically. Same group of characters, but in a different setting. Something has changed in their lives,” Kelsey stated.

The actor says that if a revival of the series does happen, it won’t pick up where the characters left off. If Cheers was Frasier’s first act, and the spinoff was his second, a revival would find the character in yet a different stage of life.

As many fans already know, Frasier began in 1993 as a spinoff from the wildly popular TV show, Cheers, which featured Frasier Crane and his then-wife, Judith, as patrons of the Boston bar where everybody knows your name.

According to IMDB, Frasier moves back to his hometown of Seattle in the spinoff, and lives with his father, Martin, as he embarks on a career as a radio psychiatrist.

The show was a huge favorite among avid TV watchers and ran for 11 seasons before taking its curtain call in 2004.

The series also co-starred David Hyde Pierce as Frasier’s brother, Niles, Jane Leeves as Daphne, and Peri Gilpin as Roz, and saw a lot of popular actors pop up in various roles along the way.

The show welcomed stars such as Jean Smart, Shelley Duvall, Shelley Long, Tea Leoni, JoBeth Williams, Ben Stiller, Brittany Murphy, Elijah Wood, and many other familiar faces in the show’s 264-episode run.

Although Kelsey Grammer has yet to confirm a Frasier revival, it seems that it could be on the way very soon.