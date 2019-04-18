Top 10 Sexiest Pics Of Kourtney Kardashian On Instagram

The eldest Kardashian sister is celebrating her big 4-0 today, April 18. The event has been so anticipated that her famous family has already been marking the milestone birthday for about a week, as People previously noted.

In an acutely sweet and hilarious video from last week, Kourtney’s sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, along with her ex-partner Scott Disick, and two oldest children, Mason and Penelope, sent her well wishes a whole week ahead of the big day, the report further detailed.

“I can’t even believe this is how old you are,” Kim says in the video. “When I think of you and your birthday, I think of dancing drunken nights in Mexico, so I can only imagine how big we’re gonna do it up for your 40th birthday. I’m always so proud that you came before me, so I’ve always copied you and watched everything that you’ve done and followed in your footsteps. So, thank you for being the best sister, the best mentor and I love you. Happy birthday.”

Kourtney has been on a sexy streak lately, so to honor the Keeping Up with the Kardashians‘ firstborn, here are some of her most sizzling photos she has shared with her Instagram fans.

No. 1: Bathtub

Kourtney wreaked havoc early last month when she shared a daring photo of herself completely nude in a bathtub with nothing but bubbles to censor the shot.

No. 2: Teatime

Ahead of the launching date of her business, Poosh, Kourtney teased her fans with some eye-popping images that showcased her incredible figure, including this one in which she is seated on a bathroom counter while using a laptop and tea cup to cover herself up.

No. 3: Black lingerie

Flaunting legs for days, Kourtney stunned in this recent snapshot featuring herself in a sizzling see-through one-piece lingerie as she sported her hair in a side part.

No. 4: Golden hour

Kourtney glowed in this photo from early April in which she is seated outdoors in a loose nightie that shows off a lot of skin.

No. 5: Tablet cover

Once agains promoting her business, Kourtney send temperatures soaring when she posed in an elegant room while wearing just a tiny underwear while using an iPad to cover herself up and censor the shot.

No. 6: Metallic blue

Kourtney was the epitome of sexy and chic when she posed in bed in a metallic blue strapless dress while holding a sparkly gold clutch.

No. 7: White lingerie

Kourtney set pulses racing earlier this year when she shared a sizzling snapshot of herself in a sheer lace bra as she sat on the bathroom floor, shooting a killer gaze at the onlooker.

No. 8: Freezing

Kourtney heated up the coldest of rooms in December when she “Copied Kendall” by sharing a photo of herself rocking a tiny bikini in the snow just a day after her younger sister did the same.

No. 9: GQ

Few thing on the internet are hotter than Kourtney’s photo shoot for GQ magazine.

No. 10: Bathrobe

Kourtney mesmerized her fans in September when she posed during the golden hour in nothing but a lowered bathtub that exposed her cleavage.