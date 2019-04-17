Alexis Ren Flaunts Curvaceous Backside In Skintight Dress For Latest Instagram Update

American model Alexis Ren was one of many young stars that made their way to the highly-attended Coachella festival over the weekend. Recently, Ren took to Instagram to show off some of the more racy outfits that she wore during the sprawling festival, and fans went wild for the slideshow of snaps.

In the first of the series of photos, the Maxim model flaunted her curvaceous backside in a bright green dress. Ren turned her body to the side and gave an over-the-shoulder, sultry smile while she put her full booty on display. The body-hugging, electric-green number featured a snakeskin pattern and thin, spaghetti straps that showed off her sun-kissed skin flawlessly.

For that photo — in which fans saw Ren stopping for a candid shot amongst a huge crowd of attendees — the model wore her chestnut-colored locks in long, beach-babe waves that cascaded down her back. She wore a light dusting of blush and a baby-pink gloss that accentuate her plump pout. She kept the accessories simple — opting for just a thin, leather bracelet as to not take away from the unique attire.

Ren also shared another sizzling outfit with her 13.1 million followers. During another fun day at the festival, she opted for a soft pink crop top that showed off her chiseled midsection, and she paired the look with some wide-legged, distressed jeans that hugged her curvy frame. As she posed for some exciting photos with her pals, Ren’s ample cleavage was front-and-center for the photo. She smiled widely as she brought some of her squad in for a big group hug.

Ren also glammed herself up for one of the events, posing alongside fellow model Emily Ratajkowki. The duo wore stunning sundresses, and Ren’s strapless number showed off her buxom chest perfectly. The black-and-white, polka-dot garb featured a short hemline that gave her fans a glimpse of her toned legs, and she wore her hair in a bouncy blowout to top off the jaw-dropping look.

At the end of the slideshow, Ren’s fans were treated to a snap of the model rocking a hot pink bikini that clung to her voluptuous frame and showed off her toned physique. As she posted up in front of a stunning waterfall feature, Ren flaunted her curvy chest and nearly spilled out of the body-hugging top. She gave a sizzling staredown to the camera and added a playful pair of braided pigtails that sat perfectly on her tanned shoulders.

Coachella has yet to come to an end, and fans of Ren will be keeping a watchful eye out on her social media for the next update from the gorgeous model.