Meghan Markle Was Reportedly ‘Under No Pressure’ To Copy Kate Middleton’s Birthing Plan

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have chosen to do things their own way when it comes to the birth of their first child. While many thought that the Duchess of Sussex would follow in Kate Middleton’s footsteps, People reports that there was no “pressure” on Meghan to have her baby at the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital with a photo session almost immediately afterward.

“People are delighted that Meghan is doing things differently,” said royal author and editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine Ingrid Seward. She told People that, “She [Markle] was under no pressure to do things the same.”

As People reports, Meghan and Harry have decided to keep the location of the birth private. But they note that it will likely take place somewhere in the Windsor area, in close proximity to their new home of Frogmore Cottage.

Prince Edward’s wife — Sophie, Countess of Wessex — had her baby at Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey, which is close to Frogmore. The Sun is already speculating that Meghan Markle might have her baby there. As their article notes, their wards seem basic compared to the luxurious accommodations provided by the Lindo Wing.

Postnatal rooms at Lindo cost about $9,800 a night, according to The Sun, and they also offer mothers champagne and satellite television as they recover from their delivery. Frimley Park Hospital doesn’t offer these types of luxuries.

As mentioned earlier, Harry and Meghan are also ditching the tradition of standing outside of the hospital after the birth in order to allow the media to take photos. Instead, they will host a photo session a couple of days after their baby’s arrival — on the Windsor Castle grounds.

“It is completely understandable,” Seward added in her interview with People. “The Lindo Wing has become too much of a circus.”

A source told The Sun that Meghan’s decision to break with tradition was due to a deep desire for privacy, and a fear about complications.

“Harry and Meghan realize there is intense public interest but this baby is not a direct heir to the throne and they want the birth to be as private as possible,” the source said. “Meghan is nervous about complications such as an emergency Caesarean and doesn’t want the pressure of having to look immaculate on the hospital steps just hours later.”

The Duchess of Sussex’s exact due date has also been kept private, but — as The Inquisitr reported — Meghan previously told well-wishers that they might expect the baby in late April or early May.