What Did Lala Kent’s Boyfriend Randall Think Of Her Hookup With Ariana Madix On ‘Vanderpump Rules’?

Was he upset?

Lala Kent and Ariana Madix hooked up ahead of production on Vanderpump Rules Season 7 and during a recent episode, Tom Sandoval was seen sharing the news with his buddies.

Weeks later, during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Kent was asked how her then-boyfriend and now-fiance, Randall Emmett, felt about the hookup, which he was not present for.

“I mean, two good-looking people having fun, he wasn’t that mad about it,” Kent said, according to a report from Bravo TV’s Daily Dish on Tuesday.

According to the report, Sandoval, Madix’s boyfriend, was “annoyed” by the girl-on-girl encounter, mainly due to the fact that he had spent his day sober at a car dealership while Kent and Madix spent their day drinking, and that’s why he didn’t join in.

Also, as Madix previously explained on an episode of Vanderpump Rules: After Show, she didn’t want to allow Kent, who was drunker than she was, to hook up with a guy behind Emmett’s back. After all, a threesome would have likely been something Kent would later regret.

“I don’t think that’s what she wanted, and I think she really would have regretted that [a threesome with Tom],” Madix said.

At the end of last year, during an interview with Justin Sylvester on the E! Channel’s Just a Sip, Kent spoke about her hookup with her female co-star but wouldn’t reveal it was Madix at the time. She then said that while she liked to have fun back in the day when she was still drinking, she is now “locked down” with her fiancé.

“Here’s the thing, I’m very much into the peepee that boys have. I like the d**k,” she said, according to a report shared by TooFob. “But I’ve had two relations with chicks and I’m usually pretty gone with the drink and it’s not my most favorite thing, but I’ve done it.”

“I don’t think I’ll do it again. I like Randall and that part of my life,” she continued. “But yeah, Lala had fun back in the day. Before she was locked down, she was like let’s live it up!”

Kent and Emmett got engaged in September of last year after about two-and-a-half years of dating and are planning to get married sometime next year.

To see more of Kent, Madix, and their co-stars, tune into new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.