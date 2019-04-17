Australian Bombshell Natalie Roser Heats Up Instagram In A Skimpy Lilac Bikini

Natalie Roser is no stranger to showing skin on Instagram. On Tuesday, the Australian blonde bombshell took to the popular social media platform to do just that when she shared a sizzling snapshot of herself in a barely-there bikini that puts her flawless model figure on full display.

In the photo in question, the former Maxim cover girl is rocking a lilac two-piece bikini consisting of an underwire bra with straps that tie behind the model’s shoulders in a way that flatters her voluptuous physique. She teamed her top with a matching skimpy bottom that sits high on her sides, helping increase the contrast between her full hips and small waist, while showcasing her incredibly taut abs along the way. As suggested by the tag she included with her post, the two-piece she is sporting is by Ocean Zen Bikini, a brand that specializes in sustainable swimwear.

The 28-year-old model is walking through a beach in her bikini as she strikes a cute pose for the camera. Roser has her head down slightly, while she smiles coquettishly without looking at the camera. She has one leg in front of the other in a way that elongates her figure, giving her legs for days. Roser is wearing her blonde hair down as its strands fly back with the wind.

The post, which Roser shared with her 1 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 15,600 likes and over 210 comments in under a day of having been posted, at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the Aussie bombshell took to the comments section to leave a host of emoji depicting fire and hearts and to praise her beauty and physique.

“Love that colour on you!!” one user offered.

“When the sun’s out and the gorgeous @natalie_roser is on the beach, yasss, it is a good, hawwwtie day,” another one chimed in.

Roser graced the cover of Maxim Australia’s October 2016 issue, which was shot in desert areas around Los Angeles, including Joshua Tree National Park, as the magazine previously noted. In the Maxim interview, Roser opened up about what makes her feel sexy, adding that she considers her smiles her most attractive attribute.

“[I feel my sexiest] when I get to feel like myself in a dress that I love. In my line of work I’m often wearing clothes I don’t like or having my hair and make-up done in a way I feel doesn’t suit me, so it’s nice when I have control over what I look like,” she told the magazine.