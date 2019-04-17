Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Isabella Giannulli Deletes Instagram Account After Parents Plead Not Guilty

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s daughter Isabella “Bella” Giannulli is taking a break from social media amid her parents’ legal battle. The 20-year-old YouTuber deactivated her Instagram account on Tuesday shortly after news broke that Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded not guilty to all charges related to the recent college admissions scandal, according to Entertainment Tonight. Bella and her sister, 19-year-old Olivia Jade, have been keeping a low profile ever since the scandal came to light back in mid-March.

Loughlin herself did the same with her Instagram account just over a month ago. The Full House actress’s page disappeared within days of receiving her initial charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. There had been a flood of negative comments appearing on her posts when news of the scandal broke.

Olivia, a rising social media influencer, still has an activated account, but her latest post is dated two weeks before the investigation began. She has also disabled comments on all of her most recent posts. Although the teen has not posted anything publicly, it is rumored that she has been sharing glimpses of her life to Instagram Stories using only the “close friends” option, Vanity Fair reported.

The sisters have not only been staying out of the online spotlight but also the real spotlight. Olivia reportedly went into “hiding” at her boyfriend Jackson Guthy’s house and rarely left the scene for several weeks. She has not been in contact with her parents, as sources say she is still very angry with them and believes they “ruined her career.”

Olivia was photographed for the first time since the scandal arose on March 29 riding in a car with her older sister at the wheel.

More recently, the beauty vlogger was spotted partying with friends in Los Angeles, where she reportedly stayed out late drinking and appeared to be having fun.

A source later told Us Weekly that Olivia is slowly becoming ready to return to the public eye.

“Olivia is focusing all her time on hanging with her friends, a lot of whom are social-media influencers and Internet stars, and she’s been filming some content with them. She’s trying to live her life normally again,” the source said.

Meanwhile, Bella has been spotted out on a few occasions. The young college student was even seen shopping with her mother on April 6. She is reportedly being much more forgiving to her parents than Olivia.

Both Bella and Olivia are still enrolled at the University of Southern California, but neither of them plans on returning to the school out of “fear of bullying,” according to TooFab.