Valentina Fradegrada And Girlfriend Go Fully Topless At Coachella

Coachella 2019 is now as much about the music as it is about the scantily-clad celebrities.

Valentina Fradegrada is the globe-trotting social media sensation whose topless Coachella appearances haven’t gone unnoticed. The Italian model marked her arrival at the music festival with an eye-popping topless selfie shared to her Instagram account. The trend seems to have continued.

On April 16, Valentina took to Instagram with a female friend named Lou. The two girls are fully topless, with Lou on the right, using just their hands to cover their modesty. Lou’s brunette look contrasts bright red lips, although Valentina’s beachy blonde highlights come with a more natural finish. Both girls appear to be embracing the festival’s hippie feel with metallic-jeweled face pieces. Valentina’s carefully-placed crystals are above her brows, while Lou has opted to place hers below the eyes.

One user questioned whether Coachella itself comes with an unspoken nudity rule.

“So does everyone just sort of walk around topless at Coachella or something?”

While not all celebrity appearances at this year’s Coachella have been topless, many have been minimal on the clothing front. Bella Thorne wore thigh-high boots to complement a dress with a plunging neckline. Meanwhile, supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio wore a loose shirt opening onto a cleavage-flaunting swimsuit, per The Inquisitr.

Valentina’s post has racked up over 100,000 likes.

Fradegrada seems to have made a lack of clothing her trademark. This model and Fashion Nova ambassador frequently sends her 1.3 million followers bikini, underboob, or thong-flaunting snaps. Unsurprisingly, her topless photos often prove the most popular.

As with many Instagram models, though, it’s the videos that rack up the most likes. In February, Valentina chose to wear nothing but a thong as she flaunted her pert physique. The video has been viewed over 800,000 times.

Known for her body she may be, but Valentina is equally well-known as a traveler. Her recent Coachella geotag comes shortly after an update made in the Italian city of Milan. Other Instagram updates show Valentina in Los Angeles, Bali, Mexico City, and the Dutch capital, Amsterdam.

Despite her travels, Valentina appears to have strong ties to her Italian roots. Her love of Italy’s national pasta dish was made evident in a risqué Instagram update – this girl seems to love her spaghetti. Using noodles to cover one’s modesty has been seen with other, more high-profile celebrities. Per Elle, Kim Kardashian’s Japan trip last year saw the star use what appeared to be udon noodles to cover her breasts. The “nudles” caption was mostly well-received.

With Kim Kardashian seemingly absent at Coachella this year, the spotlight is now on another topless lady and her girlfriend.