Sofia Richie Showcases Curves In Black Leather Pants

Sofia Richie stepped out in Beverly Hills on Tuesday for a shopping trip with her friend, former TOWIE star Vas J Morgan.

According to The Daily Mail, Sofia Richie enjoyed a day out with Vas J Morgan as the two hit up some stores and looked happy to be spending time together.

Richie showed off her sense of style, as well as her curves, in a pair of tight, black leather pants with multiple zippers and a matching belt.

Sofia paired the pants with a neutral toned crew neck sweatshirt, a cross-body purse, and some black boots. The model added a cross pendant around her neck, some large hoop earrings, and a pair of trendy sunglasses to complete her look.

The 20-year-old had her blonde hair parted to the side and pulled back into a sleek bun at the base of her head. She added darkened eyebrows, pink blush, and a light pink lip color to her look.

Meanwhile, Morgan donned a pair of light-colored jeans, which he had rolled up to his calves, a long-sleeved button-up shirt, and black sneakers for the shopping trip. He also sported blue hair, multiple chains around his neck, and a pair of rounded sunglasses.

Sofia, who is the girlfriend of Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Scott Disick and daughter of music icon Lionel Richie, has become a style icon over the years. However, she may have had some help achieving her look.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Dr. Leslie Gerstman, who has not treated Sofia, says she believes Richie’s changing looks could be the result of plastic surgery to her face.

“I would say she’s had a surgical rhinoplasty to narrow her nose, lip augmentation to plump her lips and possibly Botox to the masseter muscle (jaw). Her jawline is less square now making her lower face appear thinner,” the doctor told Life & Style Magazine.

Meanwhile, Hollywood Life has reported in the past that Scott Disick may have gifted his young girlfriend a breast augmentation for her birthday last summer.

Plastic surgeon, Dr. Daniel Barrett, who has also not treated Richie, claims that her chest appears more rounded than it used to – the way it would if there were silicone implants inside.

Sofia has not confirmed or denied any rumors of plastic surgery. However, Scott seems to love the way she looks.

Fans can see more of Sofia Richie’s personal life by following her on Instagram.