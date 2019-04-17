‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Jasmine Sanders Shows Major Cleavage As She Spills Out Of Bra In Sultry New Photos

Is there any look that Jasmine Sanders can’t pull off?

While the stunning model is most well-known for baring it all in a bikini, especially on the pages of Sports Illustrated, she also rocks a number of other sexy looks on her highly-followed Instagram page. Whether she’s hitting up Coachella or partying with friends, one thing is for sure — Sanders always looks smoking hot.

In her most recent post on social media, Sanders shares a number of sexy photos with fans in a skimpy little outfit. In the first photo in the set, the blonde-haired beauty poses against a black patterned background and looks over her shoulder with a big smile on her face. She looks to be wearing minimal makeup and poses at a side angle, showing off her trim figure.

Sanders appears to have had some fun with her outfit, as she wears a furry blue skirt alone with a matching top in the photos. She completes her look with a pair of insanely high heels that help show off her gorgeous stems. But it’s the last photo in the set of three that really has fans talking. In the image, Sanders gives fans a full glimpse of her frontside and she shows off some major cleavage in a barely-there blue bra.

On the bottom, the stunner rocks the same matching skirt as she did in the first photo but this time, her abs are fully on display in the sultry photo. Once again, she sports a face full of subtle makeup and wears her long locks in braids.

Within just a short time of the post going live, Sanders has earned a ton of attention with over 24,000 likes, as well as 100-plus comments. While some followers commented on the post using only flame or heart emojis, countless others couldn’t help but gush over Sanders’ amazing figure.

“Omg she’s a whole nother level,” one follower wrote.

“You are so beautiful.”

“I’m in loovvvvveee with thissssss,” another commented.

But in a recent interview with Ocean Drive, Jasmine admitted that she wasn’t always very confident in her own skin, as she had a lot of insecurities.

“I was super tall at one point and very, very skinny. I hated my legs because everybody would talk about how bony my knees were.”

The model also admitted that at times, she got bullied because she was of mixed race.

“I would get bullied over who my friends were—if I had too many white friends or too many black friends,” she shared.

Luckily, Jasmine overcame it all and now, she is one of the top models in the industry.