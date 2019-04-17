‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Thursday: Phyllis Blows Up Billy’s Life

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, April 18, bring big comeback plans from Devon. Plus, Phyllis has a bone to pick with Billy, and Nikki gains an ally in her search for Victor.

Devon (Bryton James) plans for a comeback, according to She Knows Soaps. He managed to convince Ana (Loren Lott) and Jett (Gilbert Glenn Brown) to perform at the opening of Society. Plus, Devon thinks that the time is ripe for Jett to write the latest chapter in his music career. Although Jett had his doubts, he eventually believed Devon and agreed to move forward. Now it’s on Devon to make sure the whole endeavor is a success. Devon hasn’t been in the music business for an incredibly long time, and planning something with an older, established artist may prove to be more difficult than he realizes.

The first big test will be the restaurant opening. If that goes well and Jett feels good about things, then Devon can put his well-considered plan into action.

Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) squares off with Billy (Jason Thomspon). According to The Inquisitr, Phyllis interrupted Billy’s proposal to Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and what she reveals could end up blowing up any chance Billy has to convince Victoria to marry him. To get revenge on Phyllis and Nick (Joshua Morrow) last fall, Billy slept with their daughter, Summer (Hunter King). Obviously Billy never really paid for this misdeed because those who know about it — Phyllis, Summer, and Kyle (Michael Mealor) — managed to keep it under wraps.

Today on #YR, Ana faces her fears and Victoria searches for Victor. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/L9rzjEVROP pic.twitter.com/kX2iuVFrOg — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) April 15, 2019

However, it looks like all that is about to change. It’s time for Phyllis to exact her pound of flesh, and she does it at the most inopportune time for Billy. Phyllis is down and out, and she will ensure that she’s not the only one suffering.

Finally, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) gets an unexpected ally in her search to find out what Victor (Eric Braeden) is doing. She asked Paul (Doug Davidson) for help, but he declined although he did try to reassure her that things would be fine. Then, Nikki asked disgraced cop Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) for help. There’s a chance that Rey decides to help her out especially considering he’s already investigated Victor in the past.

Whoever it is who helps Nikki get to the bottom of Victor’s big secret could help unleash a shocking new detail that will leave Genoa City and the Newman family changed forever.