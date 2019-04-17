Britney Spears Allegedly Forced Into Mental Health Facility Against Her Will

Britney Spears is currently receiving treatment in a mental health facility. However, the pop star may not be there under her own power.

According to Pop Culture, rumors are flying that Britney Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, may have forced his famous daughter into the treatment center against her will.

During the most recent edition of the popular Britney’s Gram podcast, an unidentified paralegal who worked with the Spears family claimed that Britney’s father freaked out after he found out that she wasn’t taking her medication like she was supposed to.

The source says that Jamie found out that Britney wasn’t taking the medication prescribed to her on a regular basis. He then took her to the doctor, where she was allegedly prescribed new medications that she also refused to take.

Jamie then reportedly told his daughter that if she didn’t take her medication that he would pull his support from her Las Vegas show, which is what he did. Back in January when Britney canceled her show, it was blamed on Jamie’s illness. However, that allegedly wasn’t the case at all.

Spears’ father was said to have pulled his support, told his daughter to blame it on his recent illness, and then allegedly pushed his daughter into a mental health facility against her will, says the paralegal.

“Britney has been in the mental facility since mid-January. Of course, the statement said she has been there since last week, that is not true. She has been there since mid-January. And there’s no timeline… I haven’t worked at the… firm [for two weeks] but there is no end date, particularly in sight for this stay at this mental facility to end,” the insider stated.

“She did not want to go… I, of course, am just a paralegal I never spoke with her, but from what I understood, this was not a decision she made at all,” the source added, calling the situation “disturbing.”

Fans are now worried about Britney Spears’ physical and mental health. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Britney’s mother, Lynne Spears, recently took to social media to post a cryptic message, and fans immediately became concerned about the pop star.

As many fans will remember, Britney experienced a breakdown back in 2007, and following her very public struggles her father, Jamie, she was ultimately granted a conservatorship over her finances and career. He’s been in charge for years, even when the singer seemed fine to stand on her own two feet.

Britney Spears fans are now looking for answers about her stay in the mental health facility, but may never know the full story.