Alex Rodriguez Reveals Surprising New Details About Jennifer Lopez Proposal

A-Rod tried proposing to JLo three times before eventually getting down on one knee.

Alex Rodriguez is sharing some pretty surprising new details about his recent proposal to now-fiancee Jennifer Lopez, revealing that he actually planned the romantic moment six months prior to getting down on one knee and even tried to ask three times before eventually popping the question to the stunning singer and actress.

Rodriguez made the confession during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, where he confirmed that some serious preparation went into his proposal on the beach in the Bahamas on March 9.

“I planned it for about six months. It was on the beach in the Bahamas,” the baseball superstar said, per Entertainment Tonight Canada.

“I had the ring, but what was interesting, in the three days prior to me going down on one knee and getting engaged, I had rehearsed three days in a row,” A-Rod continued, admitting that he “wanted the sunset to be perfect” the moment he popped the question to JLo after two years of dating.

Alex then revealed that he even got his assistant in on all the action during the Bahamas trip, as they both spent three days trying to time the exact point of the sunset so everything could be perfect for Jennifer.

“So one time the sunset was at 6:27. The next time it was like 6:29 — and the next day it was raining,” Rodriguez recalled on the popular late night show. “So, I kinda came out at around 6:29 and said, this is the time I’m going to do it, and it worked out well.”

A-Rod’s latest comments come shortly after The Inquisitr reported that JLo admitted during a recent radio interview that she was actually feeling pretty “wary” about the possibility of marrying her soon-to-be husband before he popped the question.

Speaking out about getting married for what will be the fourth time in a SiriusXM radio interview earlier this month, Lopez confessed that she actually didn’t know right away that she wanted to walk down the aisle again after three divorces because everything seemed “too perfect too soon” when she started dating Alex back in 2017.

“I was very wary after everything I’ve been through,” Jennifer said, referring to her past marriages with Ojani Noa, Cris Judd, and Marc Anthony and her broken engagement to Ben Affleck.

JLo — who has 11-year-old twins with Marc — then added that it was about a year into their relationship that she realized she could really see herself getting married again, revealing during the interview that she was just “sussing out” their relationship until that point.

However, Lopez also added that she knew it was the right time to get engaged for the fifth time when Rodriguez did eventually get down on one knee last month.

“When [the proposal] happened I think it was the right time. We both knew,” Jennifer said.

As for when the newly-engaged couple will tie the knot, Lopez told Ryan Seacrest on his radio show, On Air With Ryan Seacrest, that they haven’t started wedding planning yet but are currently “in the process” of setting a date that works for both her and Alex’s very busy schedules.