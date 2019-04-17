Meghan Markle Is Reportedly Looking For An American Nanny For Baby Sussex

Meghan & Harry are looking to skip the formal Norland nannies, and are even considering a man for the job.

Despite the pushback in the press, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry continue to buck tradition when hiring a nanny for baby Sussex. Kate Middleton and Prince William, along with the rest of the royal family, have traditionally hired classically-trained, European nannies educated through Norland, but the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly have other ideas.

The Daily Mail says that despite moving her life to the United Kingdom and joining the British royal family, Markle is still interested in having her American background represented in her child’s life. As such, she and Prince Harry are said to be seeking a nanny from the United States for their baby.

Duchess Meghan has reportedly enlisted the help of “staff at a specialist recruitment agency” to find someone who can start in the next few months, with the emphasis on finding someone from America. A royal source adds that someone in a starched uniform is not in the style of Markle and Prince Harry.

“Meghan was clear in telling recruiters she favours an American over a Brit and wants them to feel part of the family rather than a uniformed member of staff. That is important to her, she’s never hidden the fact she is fiercely proud of her American roots.”

The source added that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not opposed to considering a male nanny, or a “manny,” for the position. The agency that the couple is using is based in Kensington, West London, and they especially represent bilingual child-care experts as well as Norland-trained nannies.

The chosen candidate will be based on the grounds of Windsor and will have access to a car.

A Norland nanny, like Maria Teresa Borrallo, wears a uniform which includes a brown pinafore and a matching hat, reminiscent to some of the fictional character Mary Poppins. Borrallo is impeccably trained by the Bath location of Norland, and is multilingual as well as trained in self-defense, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Author Louise Heren says that nannies from Norland are known for being no-nonsense, and there is one word in particular which is banned.

“The word kid is banned. It’s a mark of respect for the children as individuals,” she said.

Children of clients are known by their names as individuals and not as “kid” or “kids.” Sources say that Nanny Maria considers bedtime to be a curfew which must be respected, and is known for her “no-nonsense” approach.