Beyonce Stuns Fans With Surprise Drop Of Live Coachella Album ‘Homecoming’

Sandwiched in between the two weekends of the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Beyonce stunned fans with the release of a package of new music titled Homecoming: The Live Album, hot on the heels of her highly anticipated Netflix documentary.

The live album was recorded, according to Entertainment Tonight, when the singer and entertainer headlined the 2018 festival in Indio, California. It is a live experience, unlike anything listeners have ever heard before, bringing fans right into the front row of a Beyonce show.

The singer’s last album, Lemonade, was released in 2016.

There is a bonus track available on the download which is a cover of Frankie Beverly and Maze’s 1981 song “Before I Let Go.” Beyonce first covered the tune in 1997, according to ET, while she was a member of Destiny’s Child.

CNN reported that Homecoming: A Film by Beyonce was reportedly shot over eight months and culminated with the singer’s Coachella performance. Debuting on Netflix, Homecoming is reportedly both a concert film and documentary.

The 2018 Coachella Festival marked the first time a black woman ever headlined the weekend of concerts and events.

Her two-hour dramatic and dynamic Coachella performance proves why Beyonce is considered the leading woman in the music industry. Her flawless vocal ability is highlighted by her ability to convey her message through art via dance and costumes, giving concert fans an overall sensory experience.

CNN reported that special advance screenings of the film were held for students at Spelman and Morehouse Universities in Atlanta and Howard University in Washington, D.C.

People Magazine reported that Homecoming: The Live Album contains 40 tracks, tunes which the singer performed over the two weekends she headlined the annual Indio, California, festival.

The album also includes a version of the song “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” which is performed by Beyonce and Jay-Z’s daughter Blue Ivy. The tune was reportedly recorded during rehearsals for Beyonce’s legendary series of shows.

“We knew nothing like this was ever done on a festival level before and it needed to be iconic beyond compare. The performance was an homage to an important part of African American culture. It had to be true to those who know and entertaining and enlightening to those who needed to learn. In making the film and re-telling the story, the purpose remained the same,” Beyonce said of her Coachella performance, as reported by People.

Entertainment Tonight reported that Homecoming: The Live Album dropped on Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, and Tidal shortly after midnight on Wednesday, April 17.