Adam Levine Divides Fans With A Very Surprising New Look On ‘The Voice’

Adam Levine showed off a pretty surprising new look on the latest instalment of The Voice – and it’s safe to say that fans are feeling very divided after he popped up on screens this week. As noted by Entertainment Tonight this week, the Maroon 5 frontman showed off a seriously dramatic haircut in the form of a dark mohawk with both sides of his head shaven for both the Monday and Tuesday night episodes.

After seeing the father of two’s dramatic new look as he sat alongside fellow coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend during the new Cross Battle rounds of the NBC singing competition, Twitter lit up with comments from viewers who just weren’t quite sure what to think of the star’s hair.

While some admitted on the social media site that they were a fan of Levine’s very rock and roll ‘do, others weren’t afraid to make it known that they just weren’t exactly feeling the star’s shaved sides which he sported with a pretty full beard on his chin.

One Twitter user even likened the “Moves Like Jagger” singer’s hair to a “skunk” while others were a little more complimentary and thought the new look actually made Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo’s husband look more handsome than ever.

Adam Levine looks like a damn skunk with that silly out of date hair cut #thevoice — Beth D'Anna (@bsdanna) April 17, 2019

WTH with Adam Levine' Hair ? — Brenda (@bfpay) April 17, 2019

@adamlevine #VoiceResults hair game on fleek lol — carine m lareau (@CarineLareau) April 17, 2019

@adamlevine #VoiceCrossBattles Please grow your hair back! I love you and miss your gorgeous hair! ???????? — Tina Davis (@sundown9579) April 16, 2019

But this certainly isn’t the first time Adam’s hair change up has had The Voice viewers talking more about his looks than the actual performances.

The star has been known to change up his look while appearing on every single season of the singing show to date, sometimes opting to go much lighter with a bleach blonde look atop his head.

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Adam’s longtime co-coach and frenemy Blake Shelton has often poked fun at his lighter locks in interviews even referring to the platinum look as a “catastrophe” back in 2017.

“I don’t think Adam realizes he’s already on television, so he doesn’t have to do things like that to get people’s attention,” Shelton said of Levine in an interview with Access Hollywood backstage at The Voice when asked about the unique look.

He jokingly added, “You know, he could just be on TV. You’re already Adam Levine, you know!”

“I may be jealous of Adam for a lot of things, but that catastrophe on top of his head is not one of them. No,” Blake then added, making it pretty clear that he’s not the biggest fan of his friend’s lighter hue.

Shelton continued to poke fun at his co-star on the show by putting a bleach blonde wig on his head before hilariously comparing Levine’s hair to Anderson Cooper’s and to that of TV chef Guy Fieri.